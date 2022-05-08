Nurses Week: Christine Maher, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Why did you go into nursing?

I selected nursing after already obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and was not feeling fulfilled in that arena. My mom became ill with cancer and our family had a beautiful experience with hospice. She said to me often, “Sweetie, you should become a nurse.” At the time I thought caring for my mom was natural, but caring for strangers gave me pause. However, I knew I could genuinely care for and connect with people, and, I loved the idea of being able to work anywhere, anytime. My first job as a nurse was at Sage Memorial Hospital in Ganado, Ariz. I moved from away from my family and friends in Cleveland, thinking I would be gone for one year, whether I liked it or not. That was a long time ago!

What do you enjoy most about your job?

The best thing about my job is meeting and connecting with people from all walks of life – often people I would never meet or come across if it were not for my job – and having the opportunity to care for them when they need us. I also get to work amongst some of the smartest, most caring, funny, and interesting people on the planet! The bonds we share, being part of this team, is an honor and a privilege. Nothing has highlighted that more than the experience we have shared in the last two years.

