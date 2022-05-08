Nurses Week: Averie Elias, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Why did you go into nursing?

Growing up, I had the honor of watching my mother, who has been a nurse since before I’ve been alive. I watched the sadness in her eyes when she lost a patient but I also was able to witness her shine when she knew she saved a life. Being raised by one of the most caring human beings empowered me to follow in her footsteps and become a nurse.

It may sound selfish, but I feel like I’m at my best when I’m helping others. Nursing is an innate part of me and I’m so lucky to have found such a phenomenal group of humans to work with at FMC. My entire 2E team amazes me each day. Every single nurse on that floor helps to build one another up, ensuring the best care for our patients. Burnout is painfully high with nurses, but my crew keeps me passionate and energized every single day.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I enjoy being able to help those around me, whether it’s my patients or coworkers.

Watching patients successfully walk out of the hospital and seeing them thrive in the community always makes my heart happy. As does watching the nurses around me thrive in their careers day to day.

Being a nurse is hands down the best decision I’ve made in my life, I truly wouldn’t change a thing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.