Nurses Week: Ashleigh Turley, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Both my mom and grandmother inspired me to become a nurse, growing up my mom was an ER nurse. I moved to Flagstaff after I graduated high school and started taking classes for nursing school. While I was in school, I worked full time as a telemetry technician at Flagstaff Medical Center. When I graduated with my associate's degree in nursing, I started as a new graduate in the medical ICU.

I love the reward I get from my job, it is fulfilling in so many different ways. As an ICU nurse, it is extremely important to have great critical thinking skills to be able to give the best care to your patients. I love building relationships with both the patient and the patient’s families. I recently became a charge nurse in the ICU and a new reward for me is being a resource to my fellow nurses. I have grown to love being there for these nurses and figuring out how to solve problems each day.