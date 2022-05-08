A thank you to our nurses from Northern Arizona Healthcare

Throughout the hallways at Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC), you will see nurses working hard, giving patients – our friends, family and neighbors – compassionate care in their time of need. Nurses are one of the most integral members of the staff and serve as the backbone of our hospital. We are proud to celebrate the dedication and commitment of our nurses during this year’s National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

The history of National Nurses week dates back to the 1950s when the first effort to designate a recognition day for nurses began. But it wasn’t until 1974 that the first National Nurses Week was celebrated. In 1982, a joint congressional resolution designated May 6 as “National Recognition Day for Nurses” and in 1991, the celebration was expanded to National Nurses Week, May 6-12, to accommodate the varied schedules of America’s nurses.

This year, Northern Arizona Healthcare is celebrating National Nurses week by recognizing the nurses of today, as well as remembering those of yesterday. Flagstaff Hospital, which would later become FMC in 1983, opened its doors on Jan. 4, 1936. The original facility housed four patients and employed two nurses and two physicians.

Today, FMC employs more than 800 nurses, a number that has grown throughout the years as the Flagstaff community experienced exponential growth. The number of NAH employees has grown, including more than 230 nurses at other NAH locations in Verde Valley. However, our core values remain the same. Values that NAH nurses continually integrate in their day-to-day, patient care. The values include:

Do amazing work

Respect differences

Build community

Show compassion

Be better together

These core components have ensured we’re providing patients with exceptional care close to home.

These values have been on full display throughout the pandemic by nurses who have been on the frontline of caring for patients. Their compassion and perseverance ensure that all patients continue to receive the highest quality of care.

Alongside our physicians and colleagues, nurses at NAH put their lives on the line to care for those who need it most. They come to work each day with a sense of commitment and duty, knowing the risks and putting others’ health ahead of their own. Each nurse chose the nursing profession for their own reasons, but it’s clear they’re all passionate about their work.

“My favorite thing about working at FMC would be the phenomenal team that I have the privilege of working alongside as we help our community,” Sara Porter, PEDS/PICU Charge Nurse at FMC said. “Our unit includes our director, manager, doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and patient care technicians, with every individual coming to work excited to make a difference.”

“I have witnessed our unit deliver spectacular care that changes the life of the patient and their family,” Porter continued. “The children that we take care of inspire me each and every day, they are full of joy and are extraordinarily brave even in hard times.”

“There is nothing more rewarding than to watch a kiddo run up to hug the nurses after recovering from devastating injuries. It is a beautiful moment,” she said. “I feel beyond lucky in that I absolutely LOVE my job and that I get to call such amazing people my coworkers.”

The tireless efforts exhibited by these nursing professionals will not be forgotten, even long after the dangers of the pandemic have passed. For more than 50 years our nurses have provided outstanding care to the residents of northern Arizona, and we look forward to celebrating these hardworking nurses for the next 50 years.

Please join NAH in thanking nurses this week, and throughout the year, for everything they do to care for the health of our community.

