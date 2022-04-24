Healthcare innovation continues despite pandemic

COVID-19 continued to be the biggest health story through 2021, with vaccines’ arrival and expanded availability alongside two new variants that led to increasing cases. Omicron in particular led to record COVID metrics in Coconino County at the start of 2022 and, while cases continue to be at low levels, it still makes up the majority of cases, both in the county and Arizona overall.

Despite the pandemic, however, local healthcare organizations continued work on both mitigation and recovery measures alongside some other pre-existing programs. North Country Healthcare welcomed another class to its residency program and continued the Housing as Healthcare partnership with Flagstaff Shelter Services. Northern Arizona Healthcare continued developing plans for the new Flagstaff Medical Center campus, among other efforts.

Here a few of this year’s healthcare highlights:

Robotic dentistry

True North Dentistry got a new piece of technology this winter and dentist Dr. David Yang was among the first to try it out. He used the device–the Yomi Robotic System-- to place an implant in his own mouth in February, a procedure he said went "fabulously."

“I just want to show patients that it’s not scary,” he said of the procedure. “You’re numb and it’s a pretty simple procedure, actually.”

True North is known for being a technology-forward dental practice. Their ability to use 3D imaging in the practice was part of the reason they were among the first in Arizona to have the device.

Yomi uses 3D imaging data to understand the placement of nerves and sinuses and the size of the space the implant will go into. From there, a tracking arm is attached to the patient's mouth, so Yomi can adjust to their movements. Once it is guided to the implant location, the device locks into the planned spot and can drill to a preset depth.

The method’s precision and accuracy make it less painful, Yang said, reporting a discomfort level of two or three out of ten at worst afterward. While this was his first implant, he said his other patients who had received implants using both Yomi and more traditional methods had told him the former was “by far the easiest implant procedure that they have ever done.”

Birth Collective

A group of healthcare providers started the Flagstaff Birth Collective to serve northern Arizona families this year. There was a need in the area after Flagstaff’s Birth Center closed in September 2021, they said, so several of the center’s former providers began making plans to ensure the area continued to have birthing options.

The collective began in December 2021 and has since opened a physical location in Flagstaff, with offices and a classroom, which its providers share using a rotating schedule.

The collective’s providers offer services for pregnant people, newborns and families through the prenatal, birth and postpartum periods. These range from pelvic floor physical therapy to embodiment guidance to torticollis treatment. They also have classes, including a weekly lactation group and music classes for kids five and under.

Their hope is to have a positive impact on the community as they continue to add classes, providers, and services.

CPR in flight

Guardian Air installed new AutoPulse CPR machines in its helicopters in May 2021, making it easier for technicians to provide life-saving treatment while in flight.

Guardian Air transports patients from across northern Arizona and the AutoPulse makes flights safer for both crews and patients. It can be difficult to perform CPR in a helicopter, as the space is small, moving and filled with people. Add in a full set of safety equipment and it becomes even harder to apply enough pressure for CPR to be effective.

“Before we had this device, people legitimately just hoped that they didn’t have a cardiac arrest in flight. If they did, they would just do the best they could with the tools they had,” flight paramedic Dean Hoffman said.

Instead, the AutoPulse is designed to start with the push of a button. A strap placed around the patient is programmed to deliver the correct pressure and depth, so the EMTs can focus on other tasks to help the patient.

Cardiovascular Institute

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s cardiovascular services department gained institute status in early 2022, allowing the organization to expand the services it offers in Flagstaff.

The change in status “represents an improvement to the care we offer [and] a commitment to best practices, opportunities to engage in research and growth,” said Mackenzie Kirby, who works in community relations for CVI. “...Our institute is providing care to patients from the very beginning, from blood pressure monitoring all the way through to highly skilled interventional [efforts].”

The Cardiovascular Institute’s (CVI) service line now includes preventive care, educational efforts and developing a network with other Arizona providers. These range from pacemaker and defibrillator clinics to open heart surgery to a hybrid operating room planned to open in early fall.

The operating room will allow for transcathter aortic valve treatment (TAVR), an alternative to open-heart surgery for patients with calcified aortic valves. The procedure, which uses a groin entry rather than opening a patient’s chest, has a smaller psychological impact and a shorter recovery time.

Addressing period poverty

Two student groups got together to provide free menstrual products on Northern Arizona University's (NAU) campus this year, securing funding from the Associated Students of NAU and university administration to install a total of 184 dispensers in campus restrooms in phases. The first 14 dispensers were placed in the University Union over winter break.

PERIOD. Club and the Women’s Health Committee at NAU had started out stocking nine gender-neutral restrooms in residence halls. They soon realized the initiative needed to expand, as their budget wasn’t enough to keep them stocked, and other campus locations also needed the service.

They began tabling in the union and, in partnership with members of the university’s Commission on the Status of Women, received the funding and approval to include women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms in student-focused buildings on campus.

“Period poverty is…the lack of access to menstrual products, sanitation facilities and adequate education,” PERIOD. Club president Sydney Felsen said. “We are taking care of the lack of access to menstrual products, or at least trying to help, so people feel like they have more access when they come to school.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0