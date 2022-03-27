Health & Medicine: Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona helps patients like Jacquelyn Seeger regain independence

Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona admitted its first patient on February 28 of 2018. In the four years since many more have come through its doors. Each patient receives specialized care at the state-of-the-art facility in Flagstaff, which includes private rooms, chef-prepared meals, a gym, swimming pool and a plethora of medical services and experts.

The hospital is the first freestanding facility in northern Arizona to provide inpatient rehabilitation for people recovering from disabling injuries or those living with chronic illnesses.

The 40-bed facility atop McMillan Mesa is a locally-managed member of Ernest Health, a network of rehabilitation and long-term acute care hospitals that treats patients who are recovering from or living with disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses, or chronic medical conditions. The hospital specializes in care following serious injuries like a stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, major or multiple fractures or trauma and amputation of a major limb. They also specialize in the rehabilitation of chronic neurological disorders such as MS or Parkinson's.

Jacquelyn Seeger came to RHNA in early February this year following extensive back surgery. It was through the help of the hospital’s physical and occupational therapists that her healing journey could take shape. After a procedure that saw the longtime Cottonwood resident on the operating table for six hours, Seeger spent a week at Flagstaff Medical Center before being transferred to RHNA.

Over the course of her two weeks there, Seeger re-learned to walk–no small feat following an operation like hers. She has been home and fairly mobile since late February and can hardly contain her praise when it comes to RHNA.

“Everyone was top-notch,” Seeger said. “From the receptionist to the cleaning staff, the administrators, the nurses, the physical therapists, everyone was just wonderful.”

RHNA employs a multidisciplinary staff of nurses, physical, occupational and speech therapists, physical therapy assistants, certified occupational therapy assistants, registered dieticians, respiratory therapists, licensed social workers and RN case managers. Not to mention cooks, dietary aids and more. RHNA also has a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician and an internal medicine physician who oversee the care of each patient.

RHNA offers full inpatient rehabilitation that includes three hours of therapy (combination of physical, occupational, and speech) each day. RHNA patients typically stay for 10-21 days depending on their needs.

Infrastructure like the hospital’s 7,000-square-foot physical and occupational therapy gym make its various programs possible. Central to the room is an Aretech ZeroG Gait and Balance unit, a robotic body-weight support system that allows patients to practice balancing and walking without risk of falling. The ZeroG utilizes a safety harness mounted on an overhead track, allowing therapists ample space to work with patients.

Adjacent to the gym is the hospital’s therapy pool, and outside the gym’s large pane windows is a “therapy courtyard” constructed with steps and ramps and portions of gravel ground covering to help patients learn to navigate outdoor spaces.

Food is prepared by a skilled crew of chefs and the rooms are private. The transitional room resembles an actual home bedroom and bathroom, where a patient can experience what it would be like to navigate the home environment before they leave the facility.

At the end of Seeger's time at RHNA, which she compares more to a resort vacation than a hospital stay, she was led out the door to a round of applause from the entire staff.

"They lined the halls on each side and everyone applauded when I left it was a wonderful feeling,” Seeger said.

This is a trademark of the organization, everyone gathering so each patient can leave feeling empowered in the steps they have taken and will continue to take toward healing after their departure.

“Our goal is to bring back as much function as possible to give our patients the best quality of life after a serious life event. We have a wonderful staff of case managers who also help to plan for the patient’s needs after discharge,” Donna Ray, director of marketing and business development at RHNA, said.

For the patients who are not able to go home following their rehab, RHNA helps set them up to navigate life in nursing, long-term care, or assisted living facilities.

The hospital is located in Flagstaff but serves patients from in town as well as surrounding areas, with patients from as far away as Utah and New Mexico.

“We consider it a privilege to be able to offer this high-level care and are honored to be a vital part of Flagstaff, Arizona, and the surrounding communities that we serve,” Ray said.

