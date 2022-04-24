Health centers help retain workforce through pandemic

“The Great Resignation” is an ongoing trend that has affected all industries, and healthcare is no exception. Recent data shows there are significant shortages of healthcare professionals all over the country. But just how bad are physician shortages in northern Arizona? And what can health systems do to mitigate? Health centers like North Country HealthCare have forecast these impending shortages for decades and have Northbeen working toward a solution, even before the COVID-19 pandemic made matters worse.

Since its inception in 1991, North Country HealthCare has been a teaching health center – a model of training healthcare providers within a clinic to ensure a viable primary care workforce. In 2020 many training sites for providers shut down during the pandemic. North Country HealthCare continued to bring trainees through its doors. The students trained within the center include advanced nursing, medical, pharmacy, physical therapy, dental hygiene, nutrition, and public health students.

North Country HealthCare’s education arm, the Colorado Plateau Center for Health Professions, launched The NARBHA Institute Family & Community Medicine Residency in 2020. The inaugural class of family medicine residents will graduate in the summer of 2023. Research shows residents trained at teaching health centers are more likely to continue to practice at community health centers and in rural and underserved areas. Wherever doctors complete their residency, they are highly likely to continue to practice medicine in the long term.

North Country HealthCare is also working to establish a community-based psychiatry residency, in collaboration with The NARBHA Institute. The health center is also affiliated with NYU Langone’s dental residency and expects to have site accreditation in time to welcome a class of dental residents in July 2023.

It is obvious that provider shortages impact the overall health of the community. But this problem also has a huge impact on the economic wellbeing of the community. The availability of healthcare affects the ability of our community to attract and retain new industries, businesses, and residents. The result of an independent economic-impact study shows “significant positive economic impact” to the state and expanded patient access to care over the next ten years.

The study, prepared by Rounds Consulting Group, Inc., shows that increasing the number of physician residents at North Country HealthCare alone will result in 136 high-paying jobs and $151.7 million in economic output for northern Arizona over a ten-year period.

But what about the providers we already have? Healthcare providers – both in hospitals and in outpatient settings – are exiting the workforce due to several factors. Chief Medical Officer at North Country HealthCare, April Alvarez-Corona, MD, is working with her team of providers to determine what measures are needed to preserve our primary care workforce.

“We’re hearing from our own providers and from other health centers that clinicians are experiencing burnout,” Dr. Alvarez-Corona said. “Prior to 2020, our leadership team had begun to focus on clinician wellness and staff resiliency. We recognize that part of sustaining our medical teams is providing support through mentoring and resources. For this reason we have expanded our clinical leadership teams and focused on clinical leadership development. In addition, we recognize that the medical community’s needs have been evolving for decades; the pandemic merely magnified the urgency to evolve with the current needs and cultural shifts. These changes include expanding telehealth, more flexible schedules, and providing mentoring and other support services to staff.”

North Country HealthCare is committed to supporting and training the healthcare workforce now and into the future. Their mission is to provide affordable, accessible, quality primary care in an atmosphere of dignity and respect where the health and wellbeing of patients and community are promoted through direct services, education, outreach and advocacy. The seeds planted by teaching health centers before the pandemic are now beginning to bloom. COVID-19 has only highlighted the need for this type of effort to ensure our rural communities have access to highly skilled healthcare providers going forward.

For more information about North Country HealthCare’s teaching health center designation, or to support growing physicians and the healthcare workforce in northern Arizona, visit coloradoplateauchp.org. The Colorado Plateau Center for Health Professions programming supports students every step of the way of their health career pathway. Its purpose is to create a conduit for recruiting and retaining a healthcare workforce throughout the region. More than three hundred health professions students are trained by the Colorado Plateau Center every year, helping ensure future doctors, nurses, pharmacists and public health officials choose to work in northern Arizona’s underserved communities where they are needed most.

