Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Board Chairs

Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Board Chairs

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Board has been led by a local chairperson for more than a century. The chairperson, who is a member of the community selected by the Board, holds this role for one year before passing on the torch. The roster includes numerous notable names that played important roles in both Flagstaff and Arizona's history.

Del Strong, 1936

W.D. Bennett, 1937

Harold Huffee, 1938

James Babbitt, 1939

Jerry Midgley, 1940

Frank Sufea, 1941

Charles Brown, 1942

Russell Sweitzer, 1943

Ira Hart, 1944

Chester Anderson, 1945

W.D. Bennett, 1946

F.L. Christensen, 1947

Ott Morrow, 1948

Ralph Bilby, 1949

Dr. John Stilley, 1950

Brantley A. Myers, 1951

Nelo Rhoton, 1952

Russell Sweitzer, 1953

Merle Sauer, 1954

W.D. James, 1955

Charles B. Wilson Jr., 1956

Charles J. Saunders, 1957

R.W. Prochnow, 1958

J.L. Walkup, 1959

William Young Sr., 1960

Ted Babbitt, 1961

Paul Weaver, 1962

J.M. Potter, 1963-1964

Merrill Young, 1965

W.W. Davis, 1966

J.E. Neihart, 1967

James L. Garner, 1968

H.B. Warnock, 1969

G. Raymond Lopp, 1970

Del Kindred, 1971

Thomas McCarty, 1972-1973

Jack Holmes, 1974

Doug Bledsoe, 1975

Joe Rowan, 1976

Ron Jones, 1977

Ron Lee, 1978

John Gisi, 1979

Frank Besnette, 1980

Ken Brown, 1981

Dave Williams, 1982

Burl Lyons, 1983

Steve Jackson, 1984

Al Johnson, 1985

Tom Pickard, 1986

Dick Parcell, 1987

Jack Duffy, 1988

Bob Shafer, 1989

Chuck Bene, 1990

Paul Greer, 1991

Lon Franklin, 1992

Jim Warren, 1993

Julie Pastrick, 1994

W. David Chambers, 1995

J.R. Murray, 1996

Peter Bloomer, 1997

Jack Dempsey, 1998

Ron Boyer, 1999

Sue Curd, 2000

Leslie Connell, 2001

Steve Carlson, 2002

Bill Calloway, 2003

LaVelle McCoy, 2004

Linda Lance, 2005

Bill McGrath, 2006

Joy Staveley, 2007

David Evans, 2008

Blake Rolley, 2009

Gary Seley, 2010

Mike Loven, 2011

Greg Sampson, 2012-2013

Guillermo Cortes, 2014-2015

Cindy May, 2016

Joe Polzar Jr., 2017

Randon Cupp, 2018

Brenda Hazlett, 2019

Mark Love, 2020

Clay McClauslin, 2021

