Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Board Chairs

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Board has been led by a local chairperson for more than a century. The chairperson, who is a member of the community selected by the Board, holds this role for one year before passing on the torch. The roster includes numerous notable names that played important roles in both Flagstaff and Arizona's history.
Del Strong, 1936
W.D. Bennett, 1937
Harold Huffee, 1938
James Babbitt, 1939
Jerry Midgley, 1940
Frank Sufea, 1941
Charles Brown, 1942
Russell Sweitzer, 1943
Ira Hart, 1944
Chester Anderson, 1945
W.D. Bennett, 1946
F.L. Christensen, 1947
Ott Morrow, 1948
Ralph Bilby, 1949
Dr. John Stilley, 1950
Brantley A. Myers, 1951
Nelo Rhoton, 1952
Russell Sweitzer, 1953
Merle Sauer, 1954
W.D. James, 1955
Charles B. Wilson Jr., 1956
Charles J. Saunders, 1957
R.W. Prochnow, 1958
J.L. Walkup, 1959
William Young Sr., 1960
Ted Babbitt, 1961
Paul Weaver, 1962
J.M. Potter, 1963-1964
Merrill Young, 1965
W.W. Davis, 1966
J.E. Neihart, 1967
James L. Garner, 1968
H.B. Warnock, 1969
G. Raymond Lopp, 1970
Del Kindred, 1971
Thomas McCarty, 1972-1973
Jack Holmes, 1974
Doug Bledsoe, 1975
Joe Rowan, 1976
Ron Jones, 1977
Ron Lee, 1978
John Gisi, 1979
Frank Besnette, 1980
Ken Brown, 1981
Dave Williams, 1982
Burl Lyons, 1983
Steve Jackson, 1984
Al Johnson, 1985
Tom Pickard, 1986
Dick Parcell, 1987
Jack Duffy, 1988
Bob Shafer, 1989
Chuck Bene, 1990
Paul Greer, 1991
Lon Franklin, 1992
Jim Warren, 1993
Julie Pastrick, 1994
W. David Chambers, 1995
J.R. Murray, 1996
Peter Bloomer, 1997
Jack Dempsey, 1998
Ron Boyer, 1999
Sue Curd, 2000
Leslie Connell, 2001
Steve Carlson, 2002
Bill Calloway, 2003
LaVelle McCoy, 2004
Linda Lance, 2005
Bill McGrath, 2006
Joy Staveley, 2007
David Evans, 2008
Blake Rolley, 2009
Gary Seley, 2010
Mike Loven, 2011
Greg Sampson, 2012-2013
Guillermo Cortes, 2014-2015
Cindy May, 2016
Joe Polzar Jr., 2017
Randon Cupp, 2018
Brenda Hazlett, 2019
Mark Love, 2020
Clay McClauslin, 2021