Flagstaff schools focus on literacy intervention work

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD), like most K-12 schools, has for the most part spent this school year working out its return to in-person instruction amid the continuing pandemic. The district’s students first returned to classrooms in March 2021 and has been adjusting its mitigation strategies since.

While the district did recently remove its mask requirement in response to updated CDC guidance, its progress has been [mainly in other areas].

Several extracurriculars and traditions returned to Flagstaff schools this year, from the Coconino County Spelling Bee to chess and robotics competitions. A new online academy for elementary students opened at Thomas Elementary and a preschool pilot began at Kinsey with the start of the fall semester. A cohort of nine schools across FUSD have been training their staff to bring restorative practices in their classrooms.

An educational focus this year has been making sure that students are where they need to be after so many learning disruptions due to the pandemic. Within the schools, staff have been working on interventions to address learning loss and winter benchmarks seemed to show promising results.

“This time, we have a little bit of good news,” FUSD’s director of research and assessment, Robert Hagstrom said in a December presentation to the district’s board. “...Not every area looks like we wanted them to, but a lot of them do. I’m really happy to see that our students are growing. We know we had learning loss, but we know that we can help bring them where they’re supposed to be.”

Several efforts have focused on literacy, especially at the elementary level, and the district has formed a literacy taskforce to continue this work. Tier one intervention, which takes place inside the classroom, has been the primary focus, with the district investing in teacher training.

The Literacy Center’s Raising Readers program returned from a COVID-related pause in October, adding Kinsey and Sechrist Elementaries to efforts already underway at Thomas. At Kinsey, first-graders work one-on-one with Literacy Center volunteers for ten minutes a day, four days a week.

“If you spend 10 minutes a kid just running through different words and what’s the structures of the word -- it’s not instant -- it just helps them move forward in their regular learning to read program with teachers,” said volunteer Lynn Hartman.

At Marshall Elementary, intervention is an “all hands on deck” effort, with teachers, interventionists and even lunch aides working to meet students' learning needs.

The school was in year one of a three-year improvement plan for its response to intervention program (RTI) when the pandemic started. They stuck with it, even during remote learning and now that school is back in person, are increasing their efforts, setting aside intervention time for every grade level.

Marshall began its “COVID comeback” plan in March 2021, which involves mostly more of the same. 90% of the school’s kindergarten through second grade teachers have volunteered for early literacy training through Coconino County.

“We knew we had to have more all hands on deck, more small groups than we’ve ever had to meet the various needs, because it really is the first- and second-graders that we see the most learning days that we have to [get students] where they deserve to be,” said principal Janelle Reasor.

