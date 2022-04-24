Flagstaff marks another year of scientific leaps and bounds

Advances in science in Flagstaff reflected what was going on in the rest of the world with new studies providing a more detailed look at both Earth and beyond. Here's a short recap of what happened in the realm of science in Flagstaff this past year:

Study: Thinning, fire make forests healthier amid climate change

A study from the researchers with the Ecological Restoration Institute at Northern Arizona University provided some good news for northern Arizona’s forests in the face of climate change – forest treatment does help.

The paper outlined that thinning trees and the use of prescribed fires on ponderosa pine forests may better adapt forests to a warming and drier climate.

Researcher Michael Stoddard, the lead author of the study, examined 20 years of experimental forests across northern and central Arizona. The findings sent an optimistic message as Arizona repeatedly sees an increase in high temperatures and dropping precipitation levels with each passing year.

Stoddard said they found that sections of forest that had been thinned and received at least one prescribed burn were far more resilient and healthy in the face of those changes.

Future forecasts show those treated forests remain resilient even as climate change continues. Despite the good news, their models also showed a slow die-off of some ponderosa pines directly as a result of climate change. While it was better than the untreated portions, it was still notable.

Lowell Observatory astronomer catalogs life of giant stars

Lowell Observatory astronomer Gerard van Bell cataloged the precise sizes and temperatures of 191 giant stars in a new study, proving an unprecedented insight into the lifespan of stars.

Van Belle determined the measurement of hundreds of giant stars, including the radius and temperature, during the course of his research. While this type of study has been done before, none come close in terms of scale or accuracy. It’s considered the largest catalog of its kind ever published. Special technology used in this project, however, enhanced the strength of the telescope, making the once impossible task of obtaining the measurements possible.

The study also gives researchers a boost in other areas. For example, knowing one star’s size can help astronomers better infer the size of surrounding planets.

20 years of dark skies

In October the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition celebrated the 20th anniversary of Flagstaff’s designation as the First International Dark Sky City.

To understand the significance of this designation, one must first understand a counterintuitive fact of modern civilization: the night is not dark. It is polluted with skyglow. Across the globe, evening skies reflect every headlight, streetlight, billboard, window and well-lit storefront.

It’s an epidemic. In 2016, an international collection of scientists published “A New World Atlas of Artificial Night Sky Brightness” which attempted to measure the spread of skyglow and light pollution. Their findings were severe: 80% of the world (including 99% of U.S. and European populations) live under light-polluted skies. Most of Earth’s people currently reside in places where they will never see the stars.

And light pollution is getting worse. A 2021 study from the Environment and Sustainability Institute concluded that between 1992 and 2017 global light pollution detectable by satellite increased by at least 49% – and that’s just what is detectable by satellite. On the ground, they estimate that global light pollution has increased by as much as 270% during that period.

In Flagstaff, one can still walk out in the night – even in the city center – and see stars. Dark night is alive and well here. In a world without stars, Flagstaff has salvaged the night thanks to a history of legislation that earned Flagstaff its notable designation.

Grant to develop virtual teaching tools in arctic climates

Northern Arizona University was part of a team receiving a nearly $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop a virtual teaching tool on arctic regions. Polar Explorer, as it’s known, is meant to help nonscience-major undergraduate students learn about permafrost in a series of online interactive field trips.

Scientists at NAU, Arizona State, the Arizona Geological Survey (AGS) at the University of Arizona and the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado Boulder are collaborating to develop the virtual teaching tool.

Flagstaff STEM City receives grant to support STEM education

The STEM Talent Pipeline program announced an educational grant of $5,000 for Flagstaff STEM City to support the science, technology, engineering and math programs offered to Coconino community’s students.

The STEM Talent Pipeline program, sponsored by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), partnered with both Flagstaff STEM City and the Coconino Association for Vocations, Industry and Technology (CAVIAT) to bring this vital funding to local students. These funds are used to help CAVIAT students in a variety of STEM-related programs, including material and travel expenses for their tutoring program at Tynkertopia in Flagstaff, which serves students primarily between the ages of 5-12. Tynkertopia, Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center, is a nonprofit community center that focuses on creativity, inquiry and STEAM knowledge and skills.

“STEM City was born out of a shared community vision to recognize, celebrate and expand the tremendous human and capital assets in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math that exist in Flagstaff. We connect the vibrancy of Flagstaff’s STEM businesses, organizations and resources to our schools, students and families to strengthen our education, economy and environment. We employ our passion for STEM to empower and create real, meaningful impact for all the citizens of Flagstaff,” said Mike Thomas, Board of Director President for Flagstaff STEM City.

