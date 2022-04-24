Buyer demand driving Flagstaff housing market

We’ve all heard how competitive the U.S. housing market has been the past few years, and Flagstaff is no exception. The reason is simple: the continuance of an incredibly aggressive seller’s market, unlike any of us have ever seen, occurs when there are not enough properties for sale to meet the incredible demand of many buyers. In short, basic Supply vs. Demand economics.

When looking at the data for all of 2021, it’s pertinent to understand our local metropolitan area as a whole, and not just those within City of Flagstaff limits. Here, we consider data as far west as Bellemont, south to Kachina Village and Mountainaire, east all the way to Alpine Ranches and the northwest corridor off of Highway 180. When analyzing that data set, there were a total of 1,825 properties sold at a median sales price of $531,125. This includes all residential property types including condos, manufactured homes, townhomes and single-family residences. When drilling down to just single-family residences, the number of homes sold drops to just 1,267 with a median sales price of $600,000. As surprising as that is, the most recent data shows that the market is still increasing, with the median home price of a single-family residence over $720,000 in January 2022.

A significant driver in the increase in buyer demand has been COVID-19, and the way the pandemic has changed our daily lives. Across the U.S., the increase in telecommuting as an adaptation to safety protocols resulted in many individuals reassessing how and where they want to live. Homebuyers were able to expand their search areas, as the commute time to their employer was no longer a driving factor in their decision process. In fact, many home buyers indicated they preferred to be in a more rural setting, specifically in mountain towns, while remaining within a two-hour commute to a larger metropolitan area for access to healthcare, shopping, etc. These communities were coined “Zoom Towns,” and Flagstaff perfectly fit the bill.

In addition to changes in home buyer area searches, the pandemic has caused many to reassess home characteristics themselves when deciding on buying or selling a home. With so many working remotely, and children attending school virtually, the need for additional space became a significant consideration. Suddenly a home office, learning area, or just more space in general became a requirement in home searches. So not only have more home buyers been relocating to Flagstaff, many individuals are moving within the community to homes that better accommodate their current needs.

Affordable housing, getting creative

When discussing home ownership, it’s worth mentioning the strong and growing movement among community members and housing advocates to ensure all Flagstaff residents have access to affordable housing. With the increase in prices, there is a significant decrease in affordable housing for those living and working in Northern Arizona. In February 2022, Flagstaff City Council unanimously voted to adopt the 10-Year Housing Plan, summarizing the city's immediate and long-term needs and strategies to improving housing, coming as a direct response to the affordable housing emergency declared in December of 2020.

Moving forward, our community hopes to see more housing units become available to assuage buyer demand. Being surrounded by millions of acres of National Forest and State Land is one of the reasons many of us love Flagstaff, but also makes developable land an incredibly finite resource. To overcome this obstacle, developers and city planners will need to start offering creative solutions to maximize the land available, while still maintaining the unique character of Flagstaff. Over the next few years, the construction of new developments like Canyon Del Rio, Juniper Point, Timber Sky and others should provide more options for those looking to enter the Flagstaff housing market.

Looking ahead

Flagstaff’s ongoing discrepancy in supply and demand will continue to create a unique buying and selling experience in the foreseeable future. In 2021, it became commonplace for real estate offers to be made waiving their appraisal contingency, shortening or waiving inspection periods, escalation clauses and other negotiating tactics that were unheard of just two years ago. With buyers frequently competing against several other over-asking-price offers on any given property, and sellers needing to make decisions amongst numerous complicated offers in very short periods of time, it’s imperative to seek out a realtor familiar with our market that can help guide you, as a buyer or a seller, through the entire process.

