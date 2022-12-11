"The little bookstore that could": Bright Side Bookshop is voted Flagstaff's Best Bookstore

Bright Side Bookshop has been operating as downtown Flagstaff’s primary independent bookstore for nearly six years. Co-owners, Lisa Lamberson and Annette Avery said they felt compelled to buy the local bookstore when its original owner put it up for sale.

“Annette and I lovingly refer to it as our moment of temporary insanity,” Lamberson said. “We are longtime friends and we are both longtime Flagstaff community members. I have another shop down the street called Mountain Sports. Annette was actually working with us over at Mountain Sports on a part time basis, and we went out to lunch together one day and noticed that the newly established Barefoot Cowgirl Bookstore, which had opened in 2015, was already for sale, after about a year and a few months.”

After already having been part of the downtown retailer community, Lamberson said she recognized the importance of retaining a bookstore within that community. Once she and Avery noticed it was up for sale, the two immediately began brainstorming ways to save their local bookstore, Lamberson said.

Despite Lamberson’s retail experience and Avery’s degree in finance, neither of them had ever worked in the book industry prior to purchasing the storefront that became Bright Side Bookshop. It was a learning experience for both of them, Avery explained.

Overall, the co-owners, and friends, said they have enjoyed every step of the process that has led them to cultivate Bright Side into the thriving bookshop it is today.

“There is something really magical about being surrounded by books,” Lamberson said. “I think I forget that in the hectic mess of running a business sometimes, but on those occasions that I’m alone in the bookstore and look around at the lovely space we have and the beautiful books that we’re surrounded by and the team that we’ve curated. I’m really proud of that, and it fills me up.”

Avery said she is also most proud of the staff that keeps Bright Side operational on a daily basis.

“We have an incredible staff, and they take a lot of pride [in the business],” Avery said. “This place is just as much theirs as it is ours. I feel very blessed and fortunate to have such an incredible team. We wouldn’t be a success without them.”

Following the post-COVID reopening of the downtown retail community, Lamberson said Bright Side has begun hosting events again as well. Local author signings and regional events as well as partnerships with groups like High Country Humane are just a few of the ways Bright Side has attempted to create a local community space, Lamberson said.

Both Lamberson and Avery said hearing their business won Best Bookshop was surprising, but also an honor. Flagstaff is home to three different bookstores so Lamberson explained that they had not necessarily anticipated the award. Avery shared similar sentiments and remarked on the community’s ability to allow three very different bookstores — Barnes and Noble, Bookman’s and Bright Side — to thrive.

“We’re just the little bookstore that could!” Lamberson exclaimed.