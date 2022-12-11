Non-profit Cedar Closet Thrift shares their treasures with the community

When you need to make your money stretch, there is no better place to shop than at Cedar Closet Thrift Shop. Since opening over 41 years ago at its original location behind Killip Elementary School, Cedar Closet has provided Flagstaff with affordable merchandise in great condition from donations across the community it serves. Furniture, clothing, books, dishes, jewelry and other treasures anyone could want are all neatly arranged on display throughout the shop. Many online reviewers praise the staff of the shop for creating a welcoming atmosphere and the store itself for the aesthetics and layout.

“I loved the service they provide the customer, friendly yet helpful staff,” wrote one reviewer on Google. Another wrote, “The most upscale un-thrift-like thrift store I’ve been in.” Another reviewer left the simple comment, “I always seem to find a small treasure.” In the long list of reasons to visit Cedar Thrift Shop, the most compelling reason most people had was the fact that the thrift store is completely nonprofit.

“The pay is excellent, we all get paid the same: nothing,” Loretta Wellborn, President of the Assistance League of Flagstaff laughed. “We are truly nonprofit, the only people we pay are two delivery guys. The rest of us are volunteers. That makes it nice because everyone that is here is here because they choose to be. Every penny stays right here in Flagstaff. I think that volunteering is such a good way to give back to the community.”

The Assistance League of Flagstaff is a chapter of the Assistance League, a national nonprofit organization that aims to meet the essential needs of the communities that their organization has a chapter in through philanthropy. The organization was founded in 1935 and the Flagstaff chapter was established in 1978. Since then, the Assistance League of Flagstaff has uplifted those in the community that are the most in need.

Last year, the Flagstaff chapter volunteered over 18,000 hours and contributed around $200,000 through proceeds from Cedar Closet Thrift Shop back into the community. The proceeds were used to fund programs like Operation School Bell which gives children new school clothes and shoes. Another program is the Assault Survivor Kits that provide clothing, journals, reading material, medication and personal care items since most assault victims have to turn over their clothes for evidence. In 2013, they began the Homeless Help program which gives sweaters, caps and other clothing to local shelters for the homeless population they have in their facilities. All of these programs are supported through the proceeds of Cedar Closet Thrift Shop and monetary donation made from the Flagstaff citizens. It's no wonder they won Best Non-Profit Thrift Shop once again.

“It feels wonderful,” Wellborn said about winning Best of Flag again. “To be nominated and be recognized for all the hard work we do. Because everyone that volunteers puts in a lot of hours. We have a lot of really active members and we have such good support from the community.”