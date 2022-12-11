Mother Road Brewing Company wins Best Bar Staff and Outdoor Patio in the name of radical hospitality

“Building community, one pint at a time.”

That has been Mother Road Brewing Company’s slogan and overall goal within the community since the brewery was founded, in 2011.

This year, Mother Road has won the Best of Flag awards for Best Bar Staff and Best Outdoor Patio. Dylan Prater, tap room manager at Mother Road, explained how excited he was when he heard the brewery had won Best of Flag awards.

“Best bar staff was actually the most exciting to win, for me,” Prater said. “We went for it the past couple of years and didn’t get it. Our focus here at the tap room is to provide, what we refer to as, radical hospitality … We’re all about the guests, and it really can be an awesome atmosphere that our crew really helps with.”

The brewery has also been working hard to create an outdoor atmosphere that is not only enjoyable but also retains the service and experience that guests receive inside, Prater said. Therefore, winning Best Outdoor Patio was also a major accomplishment for Mother Road.

Mother Road seeks to provide the gold standard of hospitality to anyone and everyone who frequents the brewery, Prater added. Between locals and those just passing through Flagstaff, Mother Road welcomes all guests to enjoy the friendly atmosphere as well as the beer on tap.

“We’re Route 66 themed and all about travel,” Prater said. “So [whether it’s] people coming through just on a road trip, or people coming through like four times a week, there’s always a fun community here that we just get to pour beers for… We kind of seek to provide that kind of bonding place where people can come together and all be a part of the central community.”

However, Mother Road Brewing would be nothing without its fantastic staff, Prater explained. The business has always aimed to be one of the best brewing companies to work for in the Southwest, Prater said.

“Everyone always looks so excited,” Prater said. “From the brewers, to the crew. Everybody’s stoked to be here and work for this company.”

Overall, Prater said Mother Road Brewery is grateful to be able to share these honors with its outstanding staff, who offer a warm welcome to anyone who steps foot in the brewery or pulls up a stool at the bar.