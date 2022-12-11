Kingsmark Kennels offers pet owners a reliable place to board and wash their furry friends

For many people, their pets are more than just animals that they happen to feed and share a home with. They’re part of the family. It’s a given that–sometimes–these family members can’t come along during long vacations, so many owners are forced to turn to a kennel service.

As any pet owner will tell you, the process of finding the right service is–in and of itself–very stressful, but in Flagstaff, Kingsmark Kennels has been dubbed the community favorite for ten years now.

Kingsmark has been family-owned since 1962 when COO Shannon Gottschammer’s father opened it to breed and show Border Collies. Gottschammer took over the company in 2005 and co-owns it with her husband Rich, saying they’ve been able to modernize the facility and services offered since then.

Executive suites look like ritzy hotel rooms with tiled floors and walls, flat screen TVs turned to Animal Planet or DogTV and personal courtyards. Kingmark also has their own in-house grooming service, Ruff N’ Cuts, to further pamper the pooches while they’re away from home.

“It actually became so popular that we had to open a new location just for the grooming,” Gottschammer says.

In its first couple of years, this new grooming location, known simply as The Dog Wash, has gained a huge following winning Best Pet Grooming for two-years straight. What they’ve essentially done is install a high-tech machine called the iClean Dog Wash that pet owners can reserve to wash and groom their animals for a low price with little effort.

It’s an impressive addition to the already impressive list of services that Kingsmark offers their customers, and if their Best of Flag track record says anything, it’s that the community is grateful to have such reliable pet care so close to home. And to Gottschammer, that reliability is key.

“We’re not going anywhere and sometimes pet sitters’ plans change,” she says, whereas with a boarding facility, “you know that [your pet is] going to be in a safe, stimulating environment where they get activities and continual love.”

With a ratio of one staff member per 15 animals, and workers on hand 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, owners can have peace of mind knowing there will be a trained professional ensuring their dog is happy and healthy at all times. Each staff member is certified in pet CPR and first aid, as well as canine body language.

The kennel offers a variety of activities for dogs like agility courses, soccer, tug-of-war, pool parties in the summer and they also provide gourmet treats made by Bosco and Roxy’s Inc. with human-grade ingredients. The most popular activity for customers though is the Romp N’ Play Doggy Day Care, with an average of 50 dogs enrolled each day to socialize with others and use up their restless energy.

“They love it when their dogs come home exhausted,” Gottschammer says.