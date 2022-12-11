Home is where the heart is: Realty Executives of Flagstaff prides themselves on giving back

Deciding to buy a home is one of the most financially and emotionally consequential decisions that a person can make in their life, and living in Flagstaff, does not make this process easier. The last few years have been confusing to any home buyer as interest rates and the cost of living rise, but as those who live in Flagstaff know, home prices are exorbitantly higher than the national average, making many of these challenges even more difficult to overcome.

This unfortunate reality makes finding a trustworthy realtor even more important than it already is, and for the past two years, the people of Flagstaff have found that Realty Executives of Flagstaff has served this community best.

Though Realty Executives is a franchise with locations all across the United States, Wayne and Debra McCormick have strived to make their business much more than about selling houses. It’s about a tradition that their family has kept since Wayne’s father, Dave, started the business in 1977.

“The tradition,” Wayne explained, “comes back to what our mission statement has been with the company: giving back to the community as much as possible and always being involved with the community with everything that we do.”

And their efforts to achieve that goal have manifested in a variety of ways, from giving back to the Flagstaff youth and music scene to partnerships with Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity, but according to the McCormicks, the joy that their efforts bring to members of the community and home buyers alike makes it all worth it.

“That is actually really one of the most satisfying things for us,” Debra said, “finding someone their first home, and being able to afford to live here. It's not easy to do. But we sure do work hard at that.”

The McCormicks are proud of the work their family has put into building these relationships over the years, but when it comes to their success, they believe the key–aside from quality training and customer service–is having a naturally good team and fostering a culture that incentivizes community engagement and positivity.

“We breed a culture of giving,” Wayne said, “and our agents go out on their own and get involved in the community and go and volunteer at the Flagstaff Food Bank and stuff like that. And you don't train that, that's their natural personality of giving and caring, and I guess we're really fortunate to have associates that have that as their natural trait.”

Despite their smaller size, Realty Executives of Flagstaff has shown their community that you don’t have to be a major realtor to make a big impact. Winning Best of Flag is the ultimate affirmation of all the work the McCormicks have put into building their business, and they’re grateful to have been recognized in such a positive way.

“I'm totally stoked,” Debra laughed. “It's a real honor to be recognized for everything that we have given back to the community, and we're going to continue to do so.”

Realty Executives of Flagstaff is open seven days a week at 15 E Cherry Ave, Suite 101. Visit their website at realtyexecutives.com/office/flagstaff to learn more about their listings or schedule an appointment.