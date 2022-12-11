Heath's Auto Service is voted Flagstaff's Best Auto Mechanic for the tenth year in a row

Ever since he was a kid, Heath Harris has been fixing cars.

“You know how other kids ask for a bicycle for Christmas when they’re 12? I asked for an air compressor,” he said. “I’ve always loved working on cars. It’s all I’ve ever done.”

Harris’s long-time affair with car mechanics and his eagerness to help the community is what helped turn his business, Heath’s Auto Service, into a household name. Heath’s Auto opened its bay doors in 2000 and has been servicing both foreign and domestic cars ever since, but this year is a big one for the company because it marks the tenth year in a row that Heath’s has won Best Auto Mechanic.

It’s truly an unprecedented achievement. In many Best of Flag categories, businesses tend to vacillate between the top spots but not Heath’s. They have effectively made a name for themselves as THE auto mechanic of Flagstaff–in Best of Flag standards that is–but Harris largely credits his family, friends and teammates with the success he’s had over the years.

“It was my friends and family that encouraged me to open my own business,” he said. “It’s something I always dreamed about, but they were the ones who pushed me to do it.”

When Harris started Heath’s Auto, it was just him, and he only could handle around five to ten cars per week. Now, he has a full team of about 12 and a consistent schedule of about 120 cars a week.

With this packed schedule, it would be easy for the company culture to fall by the wayside, but district manager Matt Hutchison says working here has changed his life.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say that this is the best company I’ve ever worked for,” Hutchison said. “It feels good knowing that my work means something.”

With the added staff and positive company culture, Harris is able to give the community the treatment that he thinks they deserve, and in the next couple of month’s, he’s hoping to open up a shop in Scottsdale to service folks in the big city.

But, until then, if you’re having car troubles, head on down to Heath’s Auto Service. It’s a family-owned business that offers services from oil changes to engine changes, and if you’re still unsure, Harris wants you to know that he’s always trying to exceed expectations.

“We try to make it as convenient as possible for customers because we understand how inconvenient not having your car is. We’ve dropped people off at work and helped them pick up their kids from school… I’ve always had a lot of drive and vision. I’m always looking for ways to improve.”