Full STEAM ahead: Tynkertopia offers children a safe haven where learning and creativity are essential

“There’s never a dull moment, and every day’s different. We enjoy flowing with the stream,” says Dr. Alice Christie, founder of Tynkertopia. Tynkertopia is a non-profit community center in Flagstaff, AZ. They focus on creativity, inquiry and STEAM knowledge and skills. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Alice Christie, Tynkertopia began at a location on fourth street before finding its home in the Siler Homes community.

Dr. Alice Christie began her journey as an educator over fifty five years ago, spending her time split between K-12 education and Arizona State University. Christie then rolled around a fifty pound luggage containing a mini Tynkertopia, setting them up and teaching other teachers about the value of incorporating Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics into everyday learning until she decided to settle down in America’s first STEM city, Flagstaff, to create Flagstaff’s only STEAM Community Center.

“I call myself a lifelong learner and a good observer, so Tynkertopia was the culmination of all my experiences as an educator. But truly I had no idea it would grow to this magnitude and fill a need in Flagstaff,” says Christie.

With over 10,000 visits in just over a year and a half of being reopened in the Siler Homes location, Tynkertopia is at nearly the same amount of visitors they had within the first three years of being founded. The organization focuses on inviting families as well as children from the neighborhood to stop in.They have a partnership with St. Mary’s Food Bank and always have food for any child in need. An adult family member must be present for children to visit and interact with their learning or crafting, however children in Siler Homes can visit for up to half an hour without an adult as Christie and her team recognized the need for this in the community.

The team at Tynkertopia is hard at work building relationships with neighboring families through community programming, events and support. On December 4, Tynkertopia hosted a holiday party with giveaway gifts like jackets, school supplies, free meal coupons for local restaurants and other important winter items that were available to be picked up. Many of these items were donated from local businesses and restaurants.

“We're totally supported by grants and donations,” says Christie. “A hundred percent donation, it’s how we operate. So at some point, when we are more solvent, I would love to have more staff to open it up in evenings more often. It’s important to me that this remains free to everyone.”

Inside, visitors can expect a quick sign in, a warm environment full of crafts, instruments, and a space to create. There’s a room for movement and music classes, an arts and science experiment room, another room for workshopping and constructing with power tools, a playroom with lots of colorful manipulatives and toys, a small library, a science station with 3-D printing and a digital microscope and many other wonderful things that children may not have access to at home.

Along with all of the learning and creating inside, Tynkertopia also has a raised pollinator garden just outside created by volunteers with the help of a grant from the City of Flagstaff. They catch and use rainwater for their gardens to help promote the idea that gardening can be easy and affordable.

Christie and her team have truly created an environment for students to feel safe in. During Christie’s first year of teaching, she recalls a high school senior class focusing on physics but realized that nearly her entire class was not able to read. She combined science with reading by teaching them to look at car manuals to help further their understanding. She continues this love for encouraging students to learn in a safe space for mistakes.

“This is a place that fosters wonder and curiosity,” says Christie. “I didn't realize I would be a safe haven, a place where children could feel comfortable. There isn’t the pressure of being in school, they can be in a place with friends that isn’t school and be safe here. They come to us whether they need band aids or are feeling bullied.”

During the beginning months of COVID, Tynkertopia had to redesign how they offered services to the children of Flagstaff and created the STEAM kit. The STEAM kit changes monthly, consisting of materials for an educational activity. They were picked up and enjoyed at home. Tynkertopia continues to deliver these kits to Flagstaff public libraries and the foodbank for families to take home.

Anyone can visit Tynkertopia. Families are encouraged to come together to build and make and participate in activities that are not only fun, but educational as well. Christie and her team are an essential part of Flagstaff’s community.