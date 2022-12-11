Fine art, extraordinary artists: The Artists' Gallery gives power back to the people

The Artists’ Gallery has continued to be a downtown gem within the Flagstaff art community since its opening in 1992. Gallery Director Joni Pevarnik has been directing the gallery for nearly 14 years and explained that the gallery has always functioned as a co-op.

“We all work together,” Pevarnik said. “We all care about each other. It’s bigger than commerce really. It’s community based. And the artists help each other out, inspire each other, and it’s a great place to meet other really wonderful people.”

The co-op aspect of the gallery has been a hinging factor of its success and continues to allow The Artists’ Gallery, as well as its artists, to thrive, Pevarnik explained.

“It’s a neat community of like minded people who are supporting the little guy because none of us are a big corporation,” Pevarnik said. “There isn’t really an owner. We all kind of own it.”

Artists displaying their work within the gallery co-op are also encouraged to change their displays and add new art whenever they so desire. Pevarnik explained that with typical galleries, it is very difficult for an artist to add more pieces or swap out pieces of their displays.

Alongside the artists who support the gallery and keep it stocked with unique pieces of artwork, Pevarnik said Flagstaff locals have also been the key to success for The Artists' Gallery.

“The other great thing about the gallery is that the community actually supports us," Pevarnik said. "The reason we’ve been in business for so long is that we don’t just lean on the tourist economy but also the members of the community who come in and buy gifts and decorate their homes.”

Pevarnik said several of the other art galleries that adorn downtown were also born out of The Artists' Gallery; many of the artists who have started their own galleries began by first displaying their work at The Artists' Gallery.

All of the artists who participate and collaborate within the gallery are extremely grateful to win Best Art Gallery once again, Pevarnik added.

“It just shows that the community supports us so I am very grateful,” Pevarnik said. “Our staying in business all these many years is also a testament to that. Flagstaff really is kind to its locals … Everybody kind of knows each other and smiles when they see each other on the street. I think our gallery really benefits from that too — that little town thing of helping each other out. It really makes an art gallery like ours thrive.”

Pevarnik said, looking forward, the co-op gallery is eager to continue serving the community in ever-changing, unique and artistic ways as well as help promote art events around town such as the First Friday Art Walk.