Dragstaff, U.S.A.: Revelucien connects with the community to spread positivity

Performance art has never been more self-expressive than with Revelucien. The Idaho transplant has been in Flagstaff since 2015 and has been one of our local drag queens since then. Appearing in shows at venues like the Mayor, Yucca North and the Gopher Hole. Now, they’ve been voted Best of Flags best performing artist.

“It's entertainment. It's performance art. You can’t exactly say what you’re going to get. Just know that when one of us is on stage you’re going to be entertained,” Revel said about drag shows. “I try to bring a positive message. It's more than just a hobby… It's a way to connect with people in a fun setting. The important thing is to have fun. That’s when people listen and that’s when they get that message.”

Revel’s interest in drag came when they were fourteen and saw their first drag show at a camp for gay youths. “It was a really positive experience for queer youths,” Revel said. “The first drag show I saw was right around the time Ru Paul’s Drag Race was becoming really popular. I remember seeing these awesome people and being able to talk to them and hear about their experiences. They had a rough journey, it wasn’t always easy for them but [seeing them] thriving with like minded people and looking fabulous doing it. I was inspired. I was already doing drag in my house, I was putting on women's dresses because women’s fashion was always way more interesting.”

“I really like drag because whatever art form you like you can combine that in drag,” Revel said. “I was really into musical theater, so after coming up here, [drag] was a way to continue that but in all the ways that I enjoyed it because I was the writer, director, costumer and the star. Drag is also special because it’s a way to reclaim the things that people teased us for like the way we walked or our feminine voice.”

Since beginning their career as a drag queen, Revel has expanded their art to costuming and body painting. “My favorite part of drag is the transformation,” Revel explained. “I started it as part of my drag, but I started painting other people. It’s a lot of fun, my favorite part is seeing people see themselves completely transformed. It’s a really powerful thing to become the image or your imagination. That is true magic, and it’s a lot of fun to give people that experience.”

Another expansion for Revel was performing at private parties and live and virtual story times. Revel had to find another way to reach their audience since the pandemic restricted gatherings and in-person contact. “I heard another drag queen say, ‘If you have a check, I have a talent,’ and I definitely live by that,” Revel said.

While Revel still appears in shows throughout Flagstaff, they also have their own personal website for people to book performances. A calendar with planned events, links to their services and photos of what they offer can be found at revelucien.com.