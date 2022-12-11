Darren Lance Electric wins Best Electrician every year since category was unveiled

What goes on within the walls of one’s home is a mystery to most, but to an electrician, it’s a world of endless possibilities–and problems. Darren Lance is familiar with these problems, and for six years straight, the people of Flagstaff have agreed that he and his team are the best at solving them.

But, even he would tell you that being an electrician wasn’t the first thing on his mind when he was a kid. In fact, after graduating Coconino High School in 1992, Lance wasn’t at all certain what the future had in store for him, but his father, a local sprinkler fitter, had a couple ideas in mind.

“He had noticed that I wasn't really on any one given path,” Lance explained, “and he had suggested that if I don’t go to college, that I get into a trade like him. And he had mentioned that, you know, there wasn't a lot of work for sprinkler fitters in his field here in Flagstaff when I started in the mid 90s, so he said electricians would be a good job.”

Turns out, he was right.

Lance started as an apprentice in 1997 and founded Darren Lance Electric in 2001, and since the Best of Flag category was first unveiled in 2017, his company has won Best Electrician every year. It’s a huge honor, but when reflecting on his success, Lance is just proud of how far his team has come.

“I do have some pride in that,” Lance said. “For the first and second years, it was just myself and a helper, and now, we currently have like, 21 employees… We've got, you know, eight trucks out in the field right now. I’ve got office staff, got a building, got an estimator. Yeah, we've really grown…”

The added staff has allowed Lance to support the same-week-dispatch model that he originally built his business around and pursue other business ventures and partnerships including All-in-One Builders with Aaron Bahe and Indigenous Plumbing Company with Gerald Red Steer. Lance–who is half Navajo and an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe–is very proud of his heritage, and these partnerships demonstrate how much he values elevating Indigenous businesses.

With all these lofty goals and projects, Lance finds himself incredibly busy, but the key, he says, is making himself available. This sets his business apart from the rest.

“When you call around for services,” he explained, “most companies are booked out for weeks and even months at a time. [They say,] ‘Well, we can't get set for two or three weeks.’ I'm never booked out for more than a week… Having open availability has really been the key to our business growing.”

From his father’s guidance after high school to his sixth win in Best of Flag, Darren Lance has proven himself to be a powerful force for good in the community. His can-do attitude and his undeniable eagerness to help people solve problems sets an example for businesses in all service industries, but he will be the first person to tell you that most of the credit goes to his team who have put in the years of effort to make this well oiled machine run.

“It's a team effort,” Lance said, “and that's what I like the most is having the team and being able to meet the needs of the public.”