Best Yoga Studio: The Foundry Flagstaff

The Foundry Flagstaff is not just a place to do yoga, but a space to practice it – and it’s become Flagstaff’s favorite space for yoga.

The Foundry first opened its doors on June 5, 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners Nicole Deacon and Andrew Miller signed the lease in March right before the pandemic lockdown happened. Nevertheless, the owners continued with their plans and The Foundry opened with a mask mandate and social distancing, which whittled down the class sizes to a third of the capacity of 36 people. Class size has since increased to 24.

“People really like the sense of community that’s here,” The Foundry’s studio manager, Carly Long, described what makes the yoga studio so special. “They say they love the way it feels, it’s such good vibes. It’s the people that come into our space that make up our community. It’s really the people of Flagstaff that make it so special.”

They come, too, because they get a lot for their money. The Foundry offers non-member Coconino County residents two weeks of all the classes they want to experience for $20. That $20 is then deducted from the price if they decide to buy a membership.

“At open house events brand-new students can do four weeks for $40,” Long said. “So we double that.”

The Foundry’s intro special is not only based on quantity. One thing clients can count on is a good workout.

“They always get a hard class,” Long laughed when she described the classes. “People love that it’s hot, it’s sweaty and it’s hard. We like to say it’s simple but not easy. We have really good instructors that give solid cues in intuitive sequences designed by the instructors that fit with the body. We tell people how to move in safe ways, and we give modifications and corrections to help everyone where they’re at.”

And don’t forget the good vibes. Long said The Foundry creates a welcoming environment for everybody, no matter a person’s culture, creed, gender, body or mobility. One client aptly observed that The Foundry “doesn’t feel like a meat market.”

“We’re for everybody,” Long said. “I think that helps us stand out because we really make that a priority. Everybody can heal themselves doing our yoga and taking fitness classes. It’s really about doing that inner work. So we say, a lot, that we work from the inside out.”

Long meant the healing part literally. She recalled how another student told her that the practice helped him learn how to love again.

“Most of all it helped him learn how to love himself,” Long said getting a bit choked up while sharing his breakthrough. “That’s the most important thing – that we learn to love ourselves because we are the most important people in our lives. In the end that’s all we have, only us. And only we can make ourselves feel happy. That comes from the inside.”

