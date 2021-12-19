Best Tacos: Tacos Los Altos

When a business treats its customer as king, the effects are positive. That claim propelled Tacos Los Altos de Jalisco to uphold its status as Best Tacos in Flagstaff for the second year running.

“We appreciate our loyal customers,” said Jose Flores. “A couple of them stop by daily, and by the time they park and come in, their order is ready.”

Flores is the son of one partner with the same name, who is better known as Chepe. Alongside partners Jose Rodriquez, or Pepe, and Saul Rodriquez, they work together in the family-owned shop serving traditional recipes adapted from their hometown in Villahildago, Mexico. In fact, no less than 15 family members support the thriving enterprise.

The family hails from Jalisco, where they owned a restaurant, forming their foundation in the food industry. In the 90s, they moved to the U.S. and further honed their culinary skills. The big opportunity came in 2006, when the partners took over the former Tacos los Altos on Route 66.

“We have worked hard to maintain the previous business’ customer base,” Flores said, “but we moved around about 65% of the menu.”

Recipes are original family standards, and the dishes are homemade from the popular chimichangas to the killer carne asada fries. The latter is ‘nacho’ usual starter with seasoned, chopped steak plus cheese sauce and typical toppings slathered over fries. Cool off with freshly made aguas frescas.

The burritos are enormous and full of quality ingredients, such as adobada or fish or machaca, green chile or … well, you get the idea. Morning meals come in tortilla handholds of ham and potatoes and more, huevos rancheros or a plate of eggs with chorizo, rice and beans. Menudo features on weekends.

“People come for Sunday breakfast after church for the authentic Mexican taste,” Flores said. “We stay popular because we stay consistent with the food — it remains the same, tasty.”

But the praise is all about the tacos in this case. The three top sellers are the carne asada, adobada with marinated, roasted pork and tripa. Despite its routine place on Mexican tables, tripa is considered exotic north of the border and desirable for the same reason. A corn tortilla is stuffed with fried tripe — let them know how crispy you like it — and topped with chopped onion and cilantro.

A salsa bar offers a range of spicy heat from mild tomatillo and pico de gallo to la fea, ugly sauce, perhaps named for its potent possibilities.

“Our business is successful because of loyal, local people and regular visitors, who tell us it feels like being home in Mexico — the most authentic food in Arizona,” reported Flores.

Chepe advises us to stay tuned for new recipes soon.

This same kind of family-owned, customer appreciation, traditional fare and hard work also has kept Tacos Los Altos Westside in the top seat for Best Tacos.

“We want our customers to gather, and with every bite, feel as if they are eating at their abuelita’s house,” they declaref.

The shop is colorful, with walls in scarlet, gold and sapphire. Hand-painted wooden chairs and tables blaze with Mexican motifs while murals, serapes and chilies stage the scene. It’s a wonderfully over the top welcome!

The menu favorites include a mouthwatering Sonoran hotdog topped with bacon, jalapeños, mayo, cheese and lettuce; a ceviche-style shrimp cocktail served with cucumber, tomato, onion, cilantro, a splash of lime and dash of Tajin; and a breakfast burrito with eggs, potatoes and cheese. The popular pick tacos stack up as barbacoa, shredded red-chili marinated beef; carne asada; chicken or fish, served with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese and tartar sauce.

When faced with a Taco Tuesday, your choice is easy, no matter which side of town you are on. There is a Tacos Los Altos for that. Same names, different families, both serve Flagstaff’s best tacos.

The Best: Tacos Best Tacos 1. Tacos Los Altos 2. Los Altenos 3. Salsa Brava

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0