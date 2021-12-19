Best Pet Adoption and Non-Profit: High Country Humane

The COVID-19 pandemic did not halt the influx of animals needing a home in Flagstaff.

For High Country Humane, it only boosted these numbers.

Liz Olson, Executive Director of High Country Humane, said the center has welcomed around 3,000 to 3,500 animals a year during their first three years of operation. High Country also has the city of Flagstaff and Coconino County contract for animal management, making them the county’s local animal welfare organization.

To survive, especially with growing numbers of animal intake, Olson said High Country relies on its volunteers, foster families and sponsors. During the pandemic, they were able to keep their doors open both to the public and to the animals, making it possible for them to continue their mission of helping animals.

“Our core mission was honored,” Olson said. “We kept staff employed, we stayed open to the public, we stayed open to the animal we were required to take in. I think resilience comes from everyone coming together for the shared mission of helping animals, helping people and helping the community. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our foster families, without adopters, without businesses continuing to support us. Everyone really came together. We really relied on the community and they came together to support us and to keep us staying open.”

Their mission of helping animals that need support is one of the easiest to convince people of, according to Olson.

“I think the mission speaks for itself,” Olson said. “It’s the easiest job I’ve ever had because it’s so easy to love an animal, right? It’s about something much bigger than ourselves. When we keep our mission at the core of everything we do, it’s so easy to keep sailing that ship. It’s exciting, it’s new and we’ve done a great job of being transparent but organized. It feels good to align because some of the foundation pieces are in place.”

Throughout the pandemic, volunteers and foster families were at the core of their work. Animal intake numbers are continuing to rise even now, and Olson said they will need as much help as they can get.

“High Country is so proud to be aligned with the city of Flagstaff and Coconino County as your local animal welfare organization,” Olson said. “We are so appreciative and thankful for everyone’s support, but we continue to need help in areas like fostering puppies and kittens, volunteering like walking dogs, doing dishes or helping us on site. Whatever capacity you’re able to be involved in High Country, our website is such a great resource to find out how you can get involved.”

And High Country Humane hopes to increase the resources they offer even more by opening a public clinic. This clinic would be a place for the public to receive discounted vaccines and care options, as well as provide a place to go for other pet care needs. But, to make this happen, they need to add another veterinarian and team. Flagstaff can help this mission by donating to their cause. Donate, learn more about fostering and see available animals now at highcountryhumane.org.

High Country Humane won Best Pet Adoption, Non-Profit and Public Agency.

The Best: Non-Profit Non-Profit 1. High Country Humane 2. Flagstaff Family Food Center and Food Bank 3. Coconino Humane Association

The Best: Public Agency Public Agency 1. High Country Humane 2. Flagstaff Public Library 3. Flagstaff Fire Department High Country Humane Flagstaff Public Library Flagstaff Fire Department

