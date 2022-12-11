 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of Flag 2022: SHOPPING WINNERS

ANTIQUES

  1. Fourth Street Vintage
  2. Flagstaff General Store
  3. Victorian Moon Antiques and Enchantments

ART GALLERY

  1. The Artist's Gallery
  2. Arizona Handmade Gallery/Fire on the Mountain
  3. Museum of Northern Arizona

AUTO DEALER

  1. Findlay Toyota
  2. Flagstaff Nissan Subaru
  3. Findlay Honda

AUTO PARTS

  1. NAPA Auto Parts
  2. O'Reilly Auto Parts
  3. AutoZone

BIKE SHOP

  1. Flag Bike Revolution
  2. Absolute Bikes
  3. Single Track Bikes

BOOKSTORE

  1. Bright Side Bookshop
  2. Bookman's
  3. Barnes & Noble

BUTCHER

  1. Proper Meats + Provisions
  2. Randall's Fine Meats
  3. Casey's Processing

CANNABIS DISPENSARY

  1. Greenhouse/Noble Herb
  2. High Mountain Health
  3. GreenPharms Dispensary

CLOTHING BOUTIQUE

  1. Shoes & Such
  2. Sage Brush Trading Co.
  3. Rainbow's End

CONVENIENCE STORE

  1. Butler Mobil
  2. Majestic Marketplace
  3. Maverik

CRAFT, HOBBY, FABRIC & SEW STORE

  1. thumbsupcards.com
  2. Hobby Lobby
  3. Michael's

DEPARTMENT STORE

  1. REI
  2. Target
  3. Dillard's

FLORIST

  1. Sutcliffe Floral
  2. Flagstaff Floral Arts
  3. Robynn's Nest Flowers

FRAMING SHOP

  1. Michael's
  2. Hidden Light LLC/The Framing Department
  3. Aficionado Framing

FURNITURE STORE

  1. Furniture Barn
  2. Designs West Home Furnishings
  3. The Lite Company

GIFT SHOP

  1. Olive the Best Oils of Flagstaff
  2. Flagstaff General Store
  3. PJ Chilcottage

HOME DÉCOR

  1. Flagstaff General Store
  2. Hobby Lobby
  3. The Lite Company

HOME IMPROVEMENT SUPPLIERS

  1. HomCo Lumber & Hardware
  2. Home Depot
  3. Flagstaff Upholstery Shop

HUNTING OUTFITTER

  1. Bull Basin Archery
  2. Sportsman’s Warehouse
  3. C-A-L Ranch

JEWELRY STORE

  1. Frederick Fisher Jewelers
  2. Jeff Karl Jewelers
  3. Gold Wolff Jewelers

MUSIC STORE

  1. Arizona Music Pro
  2. Bookman's
  3. Flagstaff School of Music

NON-PROFIT THRIFT STORE

  1. Cedar Closet Thrift (Assistance League of Flagstaff)
  2. Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona's Flagstaff ReStore
  3. Sharon's Attic

OUTDOOR/SPORTING GOODS

  1. Peace Surplus
  2. Babbitt's Backcountry Outfitters
  3. REI

PLANT NURSERY

  1. Plantae Flagstaff
  2. Warner's Nursery and Landscaping
  3. Viola's Flower Garden

RETAIL BEER SELECTION

  1. Majestic Marketplace
  2. Butler Mobil
  3. Mother Road Brewing Company

RETAIL LIQUOR SELECTION

  1. Butler Mobil
  2. Majestic Marketplace
  3. Beaver Street Liquor

RETAIL WINE SELECTION

  1. Butler Mobil
  2. Majestic Marketplace
  3. FLG Terroir Wine Bar & Bistro

SHOE STORE

  1. Run Flagstaff
  2. Shoes & Such
  3. REI

TIRES

  1. Discount Tire
  2. Big O
  3. Soto Brother's Tires

WINDOW TREATMENTS

  1. Flagstaff Custom Window Coverings
  2. Budget Blinds
  3. Heath's Paint Center and Blinds
