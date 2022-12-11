 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of Flag 2022: SERVICES WINNERS

APARTMENT COMMUNITY

  1. Woodlands Village
  2. Highland Village
  3. Country Club Terrace

AUTO - BRAKE SERVICE

  1. University Auto Repair
  2. Findlay Volkswagen
  3. R & A Import Auto Parts & Repair

AUTO - CAR WASH

  1. Clean Freak
  2. Speedi Car Wash
  3. Woodland's Wash & Lube

AUTO - COLLISION REPAIR

  1. Flagstaff Collision Center
  2. Flagstaff Chevrolet
  3. R & A Import Auto & Repair

AUTO - MECHANICAL REPAIR

  1. Heath's Auto Service
  2. Findlay Volkswagen
  3. Flagstaff Nissan Subaru

AUTO - OIL CHANGE

  1. University Auto Repair
  2. Findlay Volkswagen
  3. Flagstaff Nissan Subaru

BANK

  1. Wells Fargo
  2. Chase Bank
  3. National Bank of Arizona

CARPET CLEANER

  1. Spots Carpet Care
  2. Bare Carpet Care
  3. Premier Carpet Cleaning

CATERING

  1. Satchmo's
  2. Simply Delicious (Café Daily Fare)
  3. Fat Olives

CHIROPRACTOR

  1. Wilken's Sport Chiropractic
  2. Munderloh Chiropractic
  3. Moseng Chiropractic

COMPUTER REPAIRS AND SERVICES

  1. Executech
  2. Best Buy Geek Squad
  3. Wittig Personalized Computers

CREDIT UNION

  1. Desert Financial
  2. One AZ Credit Union
  3. Coconino Federal Credit Union

DAY CARE

  1. Call of Doodies
  2. Abundant Life Preschool
  3. Haven Montessori

ELECTRICIAN

  1. Darren Lance Electric
  2. Colter Electric
  3. Goodman Electric

EQUIPMENT RENTAL COMPANY

  1. Flagstaff Equipment
  2. Total Rental
  3. Sunstate Equipment

EVENT PLANNING

  1. The Weatherford Hotel
  2. Little America Hotel
  3. Viola's

FINANCIAL SERVICES

  1. Edward Jones
  2. Johanna Klomann, CPA, PLLC
  3. One AZ Credit Union

FITNESS - FITNESS CENTER/GYM

  1. Flagstaff Athletic Club
  2. Fitness Collective
  3. Summit Fitness

FITNESS - MARTIAL ARTS TRAINING

  1. Maximum Martial Arts
  2. Sacred Mountain Fighting and Healing Arts
  3. Southside Athletics

FITNESS - PERSONAL TRAINING

  1. New Roots Personal Training
  2. Fitness Collective
  3. Insurgent

FITNESS - YOGA STUDIO

  1. The Yoga Experience
  2. The Foundry Flagstaff
  3. Northern Arizona Yoga Center

FLOORING

  1. Double J’s Installations
  2. Floor Coverings International
  3. Highlands Floor Coverings

GUIDE TOUR COMPANY/TRAVEL AGENT

  1. Avenues of the World Travel
  2. Grand Canyon Adventures
  3. Expedia Cruises

HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING

  1. Intermountain Plumbing & Mechanical
  2. Boyer Heating and Cooling
  3. Master Mechanical

HOME BUILDERS/GENERAL CONTRACTORS

  1. JKC Inc. General Contractor
  2. T3 Construction
  3. Loven Contracting

HOME CLEANING SERVICES

  1. A Cleaner You
  2. Diamond Shine Cleaning
  3. Joni Cakes Cleaning

HOME PAINTING

  1. Heber Pro Painting LLC
  2. Major League Painting
  3. B Z Painting LLC

HOME, KITCHEN, BATH REMODELERS

  1. Kitchen Tune-Up/Bath Tune-Up
  2. Mammoth Restoration
  3. JKC Inc. General Contractor

HOTEL

  1. Little America Hotel
  2. 303 BnB Inn Flagstaff
  3. Sonesta ES Suites Flagstaff

INSURANCE COMPANY

  1. State Farm
  2. Allstate
  3. Farmers Insurance

INTERIOR DESIGN

  1. SweigART Designs
  2. Herron Interior Design
  3. Cunningham Flooring

LANDSCAPING COMPANY

  1. Morning Dew Landscaping Inc
  2. Agassiz Landscape Group
  3. Warner's Nursery and Landscaping

MASSAGE THERAPY

  1. Massage Envy Spa
  2. Bodies in Balance Massage Therapy
  3. Stay Tuned Therapeutics

MORTGAGE COMPANY

  1. PrimeLending
  2. Academy Mortgage
  3. NOVA Home Loans

PERSONAL CARE - BARBERSHOP

  1. One of One Barber Lounge
  2. Kuttz Barbershop
  3. Salon Chateau

PERSONAL CARE - DAY SPA

  1. Flagstaff Skincare
  2. Allure Aesthetics
  3. Revival Med Spa

PERSONAL CARE - HAIR SALON

  1. Wildflower Salon
  2. Cessified Studio
  3. Salon Chateau

PERSONAL CARE - MANI/PEDI

  1. Flagstaff Nails Salon
  2. Spatique Day Spa
  3. #1 Nails

PERSONAL CARE - SKIN CARE

  1. Flagstaff Skincare
  2. Allure Aesthetics
  3. Revival Med Spa

PET - ADOPTION

  1. High Country Humane
  2. Coconino Humane Association
  3. Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue

PET - BOARDING

  1. Kingsmark Kennels
  2. Wags & Whiskers Pet Resort
  3. Cinder Hills Kennels

PET - GROOMING

  1. The Dog Wash
  2. Dorothy's K9 Grooming
  3. Our Dog Wash & Pet Bakery

PHOTOGRAPHER

  1. Nettik
  2. Jake Bacon
  3. Randi Pond Photography

PLUMBING

  1. Assurance Plumbing and Heating
  2. Intermountain Plumbing & Mechanical
  3. TCR Rooter & Plumbing

PRINT SHOP

  1. Signarama
  2. Overdrive Media and Printing Services
  3. AEC Printing

PROPANE

  1. Superior Propane
  2. John Graves Propane
  3. Orion Energy

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

  1. 928 Sales & Rentals
  2. Coldwell Banker Northland
  3. Unlimited RE Property Management

PROPERTY RESTORATION

  1. Mammoth Restoration
  2. Superior Restoration Services
  3. Precision Restoration Services

REAL ESTATE AGENCY/COMPANY

  1. Realty Executives of Flagstaff
  2. Justin Bemis Real Estate Team
  3. Coldwell Banker Northland

ROOFING

  1. BEHMER Roofing Co.
  2. High Elevation Roofing
  3. Polaris Roofing Systems

SIGN COMPANY

  1. Signarama
  2. Overdrive Media and Printing Services
  3. Northern Arizona Signs

STORAGE FACILITIES

  1. Woodlands Village Self Storage
  2. Armour Self Storage
  3. Bleeker's Boxes

TATTOO PARLOR

  1. Avail Tattoo Studio ㅤ
  2. Flagstaff Tattoo Company
  3. Burly Fish Tattoo

VETERINARIAN

  1. Canyon Pet Hospital
  2. Midtown Animal Clinic
  3. Kaibab Veterinary Clinic
