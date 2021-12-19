Best of Flag 2021: YOUR FAVORITES WINNERS

EVENT/FESTIVAL
- Pickin' in the Pines
- Hullabaloo
- Flagstaff Festival of Science
LIVE MUSIC VENUE
- Orpheum Theater
- Pepsi Amphitheater
- Gopher Hole at The Weatherford
LOCAL ARTIST, FINE ART
- Ashley Matelski
- Shonto Begay
- Arne’s Ceramics
LOCAL ARTIST, PERFORMANCE
- Ed Kabotie
- Tiny Bird
- Nolan McKelvy
LOCAL BAND
- Righteous Harmony
- Ruff Stuff
- The Originals - A Reel Big Fish Cover Band?
NON-PROFIT
- High Country Humane
- Flagstaff Family Food Center and Food Bank
- Coconino Humane Association
NORTHERN ARIZONA ATTRACTION
- The Arboretum at Flagstaff
- Bearizona
- Arizona Snowbowl
PLACE TO GO DANCING
- The Museum Club
- Orpheum Theater
- Gopher Hole at The Weatherford
PLACE TO TAKE KIDS
- Bearizona
- Arizona Snowbowl
- Bookman's
PUBLIC AGENCY
- High Country Humane
- Flagstaff Public Library
- Flagstaff Fire Department