Best of Flag 2021: SHOPPING WINNERS

ANTIQUES

  1. Fourth Street Vintage
  2. Maude's Antique Mall
  3. Barn Bros.

ART GALLERY

  1. Art Loft Collective
  2. Museum of Northern Arizona
  3. Arizona Handmade Gallery/Fire on the Mountain

AUTO DEALER

  1. Findlay Toyota
  2. Flagstaff Nissan Subaru
  3. Findlay Honda

AUTO PARTS

  1. NAPA Auto Parts
  2. O'Reilly Auto Parts
  3. AutoZone

BIKE SHOP

  1. Absolute Bikes
  2. Flag Bike Revolution
  3. Cosmic Cycles

BOOKSTORE

  1. Bookman's
  2. Bright Side Bookshop
  3. Barnes & Noble

BUTCHER

  1. Proper Meats + Provisions
  2. Randall's Fine Meats
  3. Casey's Processing

CANNABIS DISPENSARY

  1. Greenhouse/Noble Herb
  2. High Mountain Health
  3. GreenPharms Dispensary

CLOTHING BOUTIQUE

  1. Shoes & Such
  2. Rainbow's End
  3. Sage Brush Trading Co.

CONVENIENCE STORE

  1. Butler Mobil
  2. Majestic Marketplace
  3. Maverik

CRAFT, HOBBY, FABRIC & SEW STORE

  1. Wee Scotty
  2. Odegaard's Sewing Center
  3. JOANN Fabric and Crafts

DEPARTMENT STORE

  1. Dillard's
  2. Target
  3. REI

FLORIST

  1. Sutcliffe Floral
  2. Dirty Boot Farms
  3. Flagstaff Floral Arts

FRAMING SHOP

  1. Michael's
  2. Hidden Light LLC/The Framing Department
  3. Aficionado Framing

FURNITURE STORE

  1. Furniture Barn
  2. The Lite Company
  3. Designs West Home Furnishings

GIFT SHOP

  1. Olive the Best Oils of Flagstaff
  2. Flagstaff General Store
  3. Crystal Magic

HOME DÉCOR

  1. Flagstaff General Store
  2. Cost Plus World Market
  3. The Lite Company

HOME IMPROVEMENT SUPPLIERS

  1. HomCo Lumber & Hardware
  2. Home Depot
  3. Heath's Paint Center

HUNTING OUTFITTER

  1. Bull Basin Archery
  2. Sportsman’s Warehouse
  3. C-A-L Ranch

JEWELRY STORE

  1. Frederick Fisher Jewelers
  2. Jeff Karl Jewelers
  3. Gold Wolff Jewelers

MUSIC STORE

  1. Arizona Music Pro
  2. Bookman's
  3. Flagstaff School of Music

NON-PROFIT THRIFT STORE

  1. Cedar Closet Thrift (Assistance League of Flagstaff)
  2. Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona's Flagstaff ReStore
  3. Sharon's Attic

OUTDOOR/SPORTING GOODS

  1. Peace Surplus
  2. Babbitt's Backcountry Outfitters
  3. REI

PHARMACY

  1. Walgreens
  2. Safeway
  3. Mortar and Pestle Compounding Pharmacy

PLANT NURSERY

  1. Plantae Flagstaff
  2. Warner's Nursery and Landscaping
  3. Viola's Flower Garden

RETAIL BEER SELECTION

  1. Majestic Marketplace
  2. Beaver Street Liquor
  3. Mother Road Brewing Company

RETAIL LIQUOR SELECTION

  1. Majestic Marketplace
  2. Beaver Street Liquor
  3. Grand Canyon Spirits

RETAIL WINE SELECTION

  1. Majestic Marketplace
  2. FLG Terroir Wine Bar & Bistro
  3. Vino Loco Wine & Bottle Shop

SHOE STORE

  1. Run Flagstaff
  2. Shoes & Such
  3. REI

TIRES

  1. Discount Tire
  2. Big O
  3. Anderson General Tire

WINDOW TREATMENTS

  1. Flagstaff Custom Window Coverings
  2. Budget Blinds
  3. Heath's Paint Center and Blinds
