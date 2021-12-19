Best of Flag 2021: SHOPPING WINNERS

ANTIQUES
- Fourth Street Vintage
- Maude's Antique Mall
- Barn Bros.
ART GALLERY
- Art Loft Collective
- Museum of Northern Arizona
- Arizona Handmade Gallery/Fire on the Mountain
AUTO DEALER
- Findlay Toyota
- Flagstaff Nissan Subaru
- Findlay Honda
AUTO PARTS
- NAPA Auto Parts
- O'Reilly Auto Parts
- AutoZone
BIKE SHOP
- Absolute Bikes
- Flag Bike Revolution
- Cosmic Cycles
BOOKSTORE
- Bookman's
- Bright Side Bookshop
- Barnes & Noble
BUTCHER
- Proper Meats + Provisions
- Randall's Fine Meats
- Casey's Processing
CANNABIS DISPENSARY
- Greenhouse/Noble Herb
- High Mountain Health
- GreenPharms Dispensary
CLOTHING BOUTIQUE
- Shoes & Such
- Rainbow's End
- Sage Brush Trading Co.
CONVENIENCE STORE
- Butler Mobil
- Majestic Marketplace
- Maverik
CRAFT, HOBBY, FABRIC & SEW STORE
- Wee Scotty
- Odegaard's Sewing Center
- JOANN Fabric and Crafts
DEPARTMENT STORE
- Dillard's
- Target
- REI
FLORIST
- Sutcliffe Floral
- Dirty Boot Farms
- Flagstaff Floral Arts
FRAMING SHOP
- Michael's
- Hidden Light LLC/The Framing Department
- Aficionado Framing
FURNITURE STORE
- Furniture Barn
- The Lite Company
- Designs West Home Furnishings
GIFT SHOP
- Olive the Best Oils of Flagstaff
- Flagstaff General Store
- Crystal Magic
HOME DÉCOR
- Flagstaff General Store
- Cost Plus World Market
- The Lite Company
HOME IMPROVEMENT SUPPLIERS
- HomCo Lumber & Hardware
- Home Depot
- Heath's Paint Center
HUNTING OUTFITTER
- Bull Basin Archery
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- C-A-L Ranch
JEWELRY STORE
- Frederick Fisher Jewelers
- Jeff Karl Jewelers
- Gold Wolff Jewelers
MUSIC STORE
- Arizona Music Pro
- Bookman's
- Flagstaff School of Music
NON-PROFIT THRIFT STORE
- Cedar Closet Thrift (Assistance League of Flagstaff)
- Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona's Flagstaff ReStore
- Sharon's Attic
OUTDOOR/SPORTING GOODS
- Peace Surplus
- Babbitt's Backcountry Outfitters
- REI
PHARMACY
- Walgreens
- Safeway
- Mortar and Pestle Compounding Pharmacy
PLANT NURSERY
- Plantae Flagstaff
- Warner's Nursery and Landscaping
- Viola's Flower Garden
RETAIL BEER SELECTION
- Majestic Marketplace
- Beaver Street Liquor
- Mother Road Brewing Company
RETAIL LIQUOR SELECTION
- Majestic Marketplace
- Beaver Street Liquor
- Grand Canyon Spirits
RETAIL WINE SELECTION
- Majestic Marketplace
- FLG Terroir Wine Bar & Bistro
- Vino Loco Wine & Bottle Shop
SHOE STORE
- Run Flagstaff
- Shoes & Such
- REI
TIRES
- Discount Tire
- Big O
- Anderson General Tire
WINDOW TREATMENTS
- Flagstaff Custom Window Coverings
- Budget Blinds
- Heath's Paint Center and Blinds