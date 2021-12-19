Best Northern Arizona Attraction: The Arboretum at Flagstaff

Forty years ago, Frances McAllister opened a private nonprofit organization called “The Transition Zone Horticultural Institute.”

Now, in 2021, what has become “The Arboretum At Flagstaff” isn’t far different from what McAllister intended. Once a site for research, The Arboretum has become Flagstaff’s favorite Northern Arizona Attraction. They celebrated four decades of operation this year.

“This was our 40th anniversary so we had a lot of special events tied to that,” Erin Creekmur, Board President of The Arboretum at Flagstaff, said “We had a display at Cline Library about Frances McAllister and her vision when she started the Arboretum, we also put together a special video that highlights what we’ve done over the last 40 years. The 40th anniversary is something we were the proudest of. It’s a testament to our long-standing presence in our community.”

Beyond the 40th anniversary events, The Arboretum focused on community engagement in any way possible during the pandemic. As an outdoor venue, they were in a unique position continue business as usual. The Arboretum recognized how lucky they were and they shared this good fortune with other Flagstaff organizations that were trying to figure out how to navigate the pandemic.

They partnered with Theatrikos to put on outdoor plays, while Bookmans and Bright Side Book Shop hosted virtual and outdoor readings. Others hosted outdoor activities and events.

“We’ve been in kind of post-COVID transition,” Creekmur said. “We’re very fortunate since we are an outdoor venue, and so we are still able to have a lot of programming that can happen outdoors. One of the unique things we did this year was we paired up with Flagstaff organizations. We also had yoga on the property, watercolor classes, bird watches, but we kept the numbers small so folks felt comfortable coming out and meeting with other people of the community.”

Throughout the year, they offered numerous events for adults, including painting classes, garden tours and bird walks. Creekmur said they also had many opportunities for the children of the community, like a junior ranger program. To participate in this program, parents could download worksheets for their children, and they could complete them at home or visit The Arboretum and complete scavenger hunts on site.

The Arboretum is now closed for the season, but Creekmur said they are excited to return with a bang next year. The team is already looking forward to bringing back their summer camp, summer concert series and many more outdoor events.

The Best: Northern Arizona Attraction Northern Arizona Attraction 1. The Arboretum at Flagstaff 2. Bearizona 3. Arizona Snowbowl

