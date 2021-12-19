Best Hotel and Event Planning: Little America Hotel

Planning an event during a pandemic is not ideal or easy by any means.

Amber Mansfield, Marketing Coordinator of Little America Flagstaff, knew this to be true, but somehow she and her team still managed to pull it off. The challenges arose one after the other – from short-staffed teams and rapidly-evolving CDC guidelines to turning indoor events into outdoor affairs and so much more.

Despite all this, Little America still won Best Hotel and Best Evening Planning in the 2021 Best of Flag – with a little struggle, teamwork and putting their head together to find creative solutions, of course.

Mansfield attributes this to the training the Little America team went through where many learned to take on roles that weren’t even their own.

“2021 has been one of the most interesting and challenging years we have experienced in almost 50 years of business,” Mansfield said. “Amid the COVID pandemic, many of our departments were short-staffed. Our employees jumped head-first into other departments and roles to help keep our business going and guests happy. Everyone on the property has been cross-trained in different departments, and we all have learned to wear many hats. Little America has always strived to put guests first, and 2021 was no exception to that creed.”

COVID-19 brought along CDC guidelines that changed the way all businesses functioned. Safety was at the forefront of Little America’s actions, Mansfield said.

“We made a lot of changes very quickly to follow CDC guidelines,” Mansfield said. “Our employees needed all hands on deck because we started to see a quick jump in travel heading to the Grand Canyon and travelers wanting to get out of their house to experience our hiking trails and get some fresh air. We all worked together to ensure that the whole property – from the Travel Center to Silver Pine Restaurant – was running smoothly. That meant no task was outside someone’s job description. If it needed to be done, we found a way.”

When it comes to the connection with Flagstaff, Mansfield said she has witnessed the strong relationship her hotel staff has with the community. Each year, Little America often hosts events for the same companies or families. This might include a yearly Christmas banquet for an office, a family’s annual Mother’s Day brunch or planning weddings for several couples within the same family.

Mansfield said having tenured employees who have been there for decades also helps keep the relationship between the customer and the hotel strong.

“We are honored to have many tenured employees that have been with us for years or, in some cases, careers that have lasted decades,” Mansfield said. “That special relationship enables us to cater to them in a meaningful way. We are thrilled that the Flagstaff community would recognize our staff’s efforts to take great care of everyone who walks through our door.”

After a year of unexpected changes, Mansfield said she and the staff are thankful that the Flagstaff community has continued to welcome them for decades.

“We have enjoyed being a part of this fantastic community for almost 50 years, and we hope to continue for the next 50,” Mansfield said. “It is an honor to serve the Flagstaff community, and we are grateful that our efforts to provide extraordinary service to our guests haven’t gone unnoticed. Thank you, Flagstaff.”

The Best: Event Planning Event Planning 1. Little America Hotel 2. Peak Events 3. Kim Duncan Design

The Best: Hotel Hotel 1. Little America Hotel 2. Weatherford Hotel 3. Drury Inn and Suites

