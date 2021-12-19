Best Home Cleaning Services: Diamond Shine Cleaning

Alicia Gonzalez first started her cleaning business more than a decade ago with one house. It was just her back then and she no clue what she was doing – only a passion to organize and clean that kept her going.

“To know you’re making a home for someone that they can come home and enjoy because of what I did,” Gonzalez said. “I knew I helped someone on a stressful day and it was really nice.”

Gonzalez started Diamond Shine Cleaning with the goal of growing her number of houses from one to three. She was a single mother raising three young kids living in a trailer back then and setting these goals – no matter how big or small they might seem – kept her going. A new goal replaced the old with each achieved as she built her business, grew her client list and expanded her team. Soon, there was one goal – to win Best of Flag.

And, just like all the other goals before, she did it. Gonzalez and Diamond Shine Cleaning won Best Home Cleaning Services for the first time this year. To say she was thrilled and shocked to find out she finally secured that title would be an understatement. She realized the magnitude of her accomplishment as she celebrated the win with her partner and children.

“It shows that I did something,” Gonzalez said. “It shows that even if you’re a single parent or have a family you can do it. This is something I never thought I would do and I did it.”

Just look at the work of Diamond Shine Cleaning to see why voters picked the first-tome nominee. Gonzalez’s team consistently focuses on quality over quantity and their meticulousness speaks for itself. The team of six does everything from traditional residential cleanings to vacation rentals, deep cleans ahead of a move-out, construction sites and more. They focus on personally getting to know each of their customers on a personal level to better understand what they need and to ensure it’s done exactly the way the client wants.

“I want it to be done to the point where they (the clients) know everything was done right and they don’t have to worry,” Gonzalez said. “That is the most important. I love all my clients and I couldn’t be doing what I do if it wasn’t for them and my crew.”

Gonzalez says she is already looking toward her next goal even as she crosses this one off. She doesn’t want this to be a one-time fluke but instead is aiming to keep being the Best of Flagstaff year after year.

“I want it to keep going and I also want this company to grow,” she said. “I want to touch more homes and help more people. I want to be one of the biggest companies in Flagstaff and the surrounding areas. I want to be the biggest company in Flagstaff, but also have the right crew to do that and the right clients.”

The Best: Home Cleaning Services Home Cleaning Services 1. Diamond Shine Cleaning 2. A Cleaner You 3. Joni Cakes Cleaning

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0