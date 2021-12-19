Best Hair Salon: Wildflower Salon

Since opening Wildflower Salon in the historic Babbitt Brothers Building on Heritage Square two and a half years ago, owners Kaylie and Lauren Ryan are proud of what they’ve built. Inside the ivy-covered Moenkopi Sandstone storefront, clients see their hair and mood transformed thanks to skilled stylists, and they have expressed their gratitude by securing Wildflower the title of Best Salon for the first time this year.

“Kaylie and I were raised to work for everything we have and to do it at a high standard, so it feels great,” Lauren said of the recognition. “And just having our community support us feels awesome, too.”

The siblings and business partners have been honing their craft for the past eight years and decided to launch Wildflower when their last salon closed, bringing their coworkers along with them.

“The most important thing for us was creating a very positive environment here where people can just come and do their craft and be happy,” Kaylie said. “We've spent a lot of time and intention cultivating the positivity in our space for not only our stylists, but our clients as well.”

And that dedication extended through the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring when the salon shut its doors for almost two months. Unable to continue their regular hands-on work, the Ryans turned to creating at-home hair color kits to keep the lights on and pay rent.

“Kaylie and I made how-to videos on how to color your own roots,” Lauren said with a laugh. “Every person who bought those kits, we would send them the video so at least that got them through [an awkward growth period].”

Once businesses received the go-ahead to reopen, Wildflower welcomed its clients back, but it wasn’t without some trepidation as stylists navigated the uncertainty of working in such close quarters with the public.

“We didn't know what was going to happen but we knew we had to work, so we were very strict about our COVID policies the entire time, and still are,” Kaylie said. “It was very stressful, but in the end, our hair services were to the standard that they've always been and that's what's most important.”

Wildflower’s stylists choose their own hours, services and pricing, and are encouraged to continue their education whenever possible. While further education is not required of licensed stylists, Wildflower supports its employees following their interests by attending workshops on new techniques or upcoming trends, allowing them to remain up-to-date and competitive in the ever-evolving customer service industry.

Plus, in a field that is inherently wasteful – the beauty industry contributes almost 900 pounds of waste to landfills every minute – Wildflower aims to reduce its footprint as a Certified Sustainable Salon through Green Circle Salons, the world’s first company focusing on the sustainability of salons. Items like dye tubes, foils, hair clippings, aerosol cans and more are collected, sorted and shipped back to Green Circle to be reused and recycled.

“One of our friends was doing it in her salon and we just researched it more and immediately saw that that was the way to go,” Kaylie said. “It reduces all our waste by 90%, so that is a ton of things that would end up in a landfill otherwise.”

And so with sustainability along with their stylists’ and clients’ happiness at the forefront of the business, Wildflower stands out as the place many choose to support when in need of professional hair color, haircuts and facial waxing.

“Working in Flagstaff is the best,” Lauren said. “People are so grateful and kind and respectful; it makes our job even easier because it can be rough in this industry, the way you're treated sometimes. I feel like all of our clients are our family as well, they love us and we love them. And just being a business owner has come with its struggles and challenges, but I would not want it any other way. We were definitely meant to be entrepreneurs.”

“Yeah, I would also say my favorite thing about this industry really is the human connection aspect,” Kaylie said. “Being able to give people something that makes them just feel good about themselves is really rewarding.”

“Sometimes getting your hair done is the best part of someone's day or week or even year, and to be able to give that to someone is super heartwarming,” Lauren added. “We hope to be here for a long time and continue doing what we do.”

Wildflower Salon is open seven days a week, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., at 107 N. San Francisco St., Suite 3. Learn more at www.salonwildflower.com or on Instagram, @_wildflower_salon.

