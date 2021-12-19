Best Bar Staff: Dark Sky Brewing Co.

Instead of simply surviving during the pandemic, Dark Sky Brewery (DSB) has an entirely different story.

When the pandemic began, DSB had the opportunity to change its business model from a bar and lounge experience into a sit-down and tabled atmosphere. While this change had always been on the minds of co-owners Ryan and Larami Sandlin, the pandemic provided the perfect time to make the switch.

According to Larami Sandlin, it provided a chance to step back and create a more efficient business plan – one that focused on what truly mattered to them.

“Ryan and I always wanted to transition the bar service to be more of a sit-down table-touching experience for our patrons, and this also gives our team a better chance to chat with our patrons about the brews in more detail,” Larami said. “This transition also required us to have double the team, but it’s really a much better experience for our team and patrons.”

The closures that accompanied the start of the pandemic provided just enough time for them to adjust their business plan and implement a more structured system, utilizing QR codes and light-up buttons.

“It really forced us to get more efficient and to really hone in on what our core values are,” Larami said. “Which are our quality products, our people, our staff and our patrons. We changed into a more seated table service bar and restaurant and that was forced by COVID but that turned out to be a really great thing for us. It forced us to get more efficient with our menu, our website and our ordering system. Luckily people loved beer during the pandemic.”

And even more change is on the horizon for DSB. The brewery announced their intent to expand into the neighboring building on Birch Avenue once occupied by India Palace earlier this year.

“This year has been really big for us,” Larami said, “We’re taking over the India Palace building … and that’s going to be more of a taproom atmosphere, another bar, more seating and space for special events. So, wedding receptions, corporate events, meeting spaces – that sort of thing.”

Last year, Dark Sky won third place for Bar Staff, and this year they’ve jumped into the number one slot. Ryan said this support from Flagstaff is probably because their customers now get to have more face-to-face interactions with the staff.

“It was shocking to hear that we won for it, but then it wasn’t at the same time,” Ryan said. “I think we’ve been doing a really great job and these guys are killing it back here.”

Larami said the Dark Sky team is made of many different Flagstaff community members, and they have a great team dynamic.

“They are all really good friends now,” Larami said. “They also come from completely different backgrounds, too. Grad students, undergraduate students, or from other places in the industry. We have such an incredible staff.”

Dark Sky will also be expanding its production facility soon, which Ryan said will allow them to interact with the community even more. He hopes this will be an opportunity to get their beer out to more events and more fundraisers in addition to providing other community engagement opportunities. Each month, Dark Sky selects a nonprofit and pairs it with a related brew on the menu. The proceeds from the drink go to the selected nonprofit.

“We’re all about the community and our staff,” Larami said. “That’s really key for Dark Sky.”

Dark Sky Brewing Co. won Best Bar Staff in addition to second place for Best Brewery, Overall Bar and Wait Staff.

The Best: Bar Staff Bar Staff 1. Dark Sky Brewing Co. 2. Mother Road Brewing Company 3. The Annex Cocktail Lounge

