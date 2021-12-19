Best Art Gallery: Art Loft Collective

Art Loft Collective, tucked up above Flag Terroir and the long-standing Artist Gallery, was in many ways born out of the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps not directly, but had Art Loft mastermind Ashley Matelski not been temporarily unemployed when the restaurant she managed closed for a month she would not have been making and selling her art full time. Had she never been forced to make ends meet solely through her art, opening a space to help others do the same likely would not have come about.

Time and time again it’s the hardships that yield the fruit.

“The biggest turning point for me was during the shutdown. So many people took that time to do what they could never do, for most creatives that was making art. You always have your support job taking up your time,” she said. “I was very honest with people, like ‘Hey everyone I am out of work.’”

Matelski offered everything at a discount and very quickly sold out of every available piece.

“And I thought, ‘Well shoot, if I can do this now, what is stopping me from doing this forever?’”

Matelski’s main medium is pyrography, burning delicate southwestern botanical scapes onto pieces of wood of varying sizes. A recent collaboration with Canyon Coolers, as well as an upcoming one with Absolute Bikes are just a handful of the projects Matelski, who also won Your Favorite Fine Art Artist, has embarked upon since making art her primary breadwinner. Her goal is to help facilitate the same for her fellow artists and Art Loft has aided in her own career, but more importantly that of her colleagues – no matter the medium or an artist’s experience level.

Opening to the public in July, Art Loft has functioned in part as an incubator for others to pursue their dreams, with new resident artists nearly every months, free Saturday classes for kids, adult study hall for those hoping to start or grow their small business, workshops off all kinds and First Friday Art Walks that see the space full to the brim every time. In short, the space is thriving.

“My mission, my goal is to have a hub for our town to make art more accessible and to have community support in following your artistic dreams,” Matelski said.

The Best: Art Gallery Art Gallery 1. Art Loft Collective 2. Museum of Northern Arizona 3. Arizona Handmade Gallery/Fire on the Mountain

