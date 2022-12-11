A whole new world: Kayley Quick broadens her artistic horizons

Kayley Quick has won the “Best of Flag” vote twice before, but this time is different. Voted Flagstaff’s best local artist in 2018, 2020 and now 2022, Quick said she is flattered and humbled to be chosen again.

In the past, Quick used painting as her medium of choice while working as a graphic design teacher for Flagstaff High School. Although she still enjoys teaching, this past year she has experimented with different mediums for her art, ones that better reflect her experience with both the physical world of painting and the digital world of design, Quick said.

“It feels good to be acknowledged that things have been different,” Quick said. “I used to kind of judge myself for having my hands in too many pots, and now that I feel like I’m kind of developing as an artist more and that the community can see that, is really super flattering.”

Quick’s focus for the year was Robot Apocalypse, a performance at Yucca North that included costumes, burlesque, art and comedy. She worked on the illustrations for the posters and social media posts for the event. Quick said preparing for the performance and drawing took most of her time this year.

However, that was not her only project this year. Quick also worked on another performance called Dirtwire Halloween, photoshoots, illustrations and an idea for a book.

Her paintings this year have made a noticeable shift in medium, where she layers abstract acrylics with digitally drawn black and white fine lines. Quick's interest in the idea of merging the digital and fine art worlds resulted in her combination of mediums.

Quick has thought of herself as an artist since elementary school but did not start painting seriously until the end of high school. She moved to Flagstaff and eventually graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2009 with a degree in Art Education. After graduating, she began working at Flagstaff High School and is in her 11th year of teaching Digital Design. Her long-standing experience with digital and physical mediums has inspired her new artistic ventures.

With the incorporation of both sides of her creative career, Quick hopes to help people believe in their creative potential. She said she hopes to inspire others to be creative in whichever field they choose.

“I think it might be what I’m born to do on this earth,” Quick said. “I see it a lot, especially with people that are new to learning how to draw or paint, this fear of trying to be an artist and not feeling worthy enough because they perceive they don’t have enough creativity. If it’s one thing I can do, it’s teach people that creativity is a learned skill.”

In the meantime, Quick plans to continue working on her projects and plans to be part of another Robot Apocalypse, expected to take place in July of next year.