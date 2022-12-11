64-years-young: La Fonda reflects on their long history with the community as they win Best Family Dining and Mexican Restaurant

When it comes to Mexican food, Arizonans can be pretty picky.

Unlike the other states, Arizona is known for its Southwest culture and cuisine. While some are littered with only the franchised and corporate Mexican food, neighborhoods in Arizona are woven together with authentic, family-owned restaurants. In Flagstaff, there may not be as many as the state’s southern cities have, but there are still some gems that make our mouths water. La Fonda Mexican Restaurant is one of those places.

For years, La Fonda has welcomed members of this community in with open arms and delicious food, and as a result, Flagstaffians have decided that they are the Best Family Dining and Mexican Restaurant. They have won both of these categories twice in 2018 and 2020.

When the Flagstaff community thinks about family dining, according to Brandon Garcia, General Manager of La Fonda, their restaurant is what comes to mind. This is because they have cultivated a community at their restaurant for more than 60 years. Run by three generations, La Fonda has been a part of the Sunnyside neighborhood since 1958. Today, still running in the exact same location, Garcia said this history and their Flagstaff family play a big role in their restaurant.

“We are Flagstaff,” Garcia said. “We’re not on the main drag, we’re in the middle of a neighborhood in Sunnyside. People know us, they trust us. We’re not a tourist restaurant, right? You have to know where we’re at.”

Whether they are running a monthly taco Tuesday special or the staff is dressing up for Halloween, the La Fonda team makes sure to try to make an impact on their new customers and their regulars alike. While online reviewers also rave about their service and their location, their food is definitely not overlooked. When it comes to quality and authentic Mexican food, Garcia said the history speaks for itself. Their menu consists of unique and classic appetizers, entrees and desserts. It also includes a mix-and-match family pack menu for pickup. The Flagstaff community, especially those who live in the Sunnyside neighborhood, has taken notice of the quality and long-lasting recipes for some time.

“We’ve been here for 64 years of continuous ownership with the same family and the same recipes since day one,” Garcia said. “I’d like to thank the people of Flagstaff but would also like to thank the Navajo and Hopi reservations as well. Without them, we would not have the business we have today.”

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant is located at 1900 N. 2nd St, on the corner of 2nd Ave and 2nd Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood. To learn more about La Fonda Mexican Restaurant, head over to lafondaflg.com. and follow their social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.