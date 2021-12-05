Annual ATHENA Awards honor local women leaders

For more than three decades, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Awards has celebrated and honored women who demonstrate excellence, leadership and creativity in their careers, valuable service to the community and inspire other women in reaching their full leadership potential.

The ATHENA Award was founded nationally in 1982 by Martha Mayhood Mertz and ATHENA International, a nonprofit organization that seeks to support, develop and honor women leaders. The goddess Athena was chosen as the symbol for the program to reflect the qualities the award honors—strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment.

The ATHENA leadership model identifies eight tenets of leadership that reflect women’s unique ways of leading. Infused with the 21st-century demands for balance, accountability and continuous learning, the model is a guide for leadership behavior and emphasizes the tenet’s interdependent relationship to the practice of dynamic leadership. The principles include the authentic self, relationships, giving back, collaboration, courageous acts, learning, fierce advocacy, celebration and joy.

Up to a dozen women from a variety of industries and backgrounds are nominated by the public for the award each year. A panel of judges ultimately selects two recipients who are then honored during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Luncheon each February. The event is attended by hundreds of movers and shakers from across Flagstaff and Coconino County, as well as numerous statewide elected officials and more.

The Chamber also recognizes an emerging female leader with the ATHENA Young Professional Award, designed to honor women under the age of 40 who have demonstrated excellence in their careers, who contribute to the community, and clearly stand out as role models for young women both professionally and personally.

In the past, ATHENA and ATHENA Young Professional award recipients say living in a community like Flagstaff drives their desire to mentor and teach others and volunteer at numerous local organizations.

“It was the support of the Flagstaff community, as I was growing up, that taught me to care for the community and others,” said 2016 ATHENA Young Professional award recipient Margaret “Marney” Babbitt.

“It’s just this community,” said 2015 ATHENA winner Kim Ott. “Flagstaff is small enough that you can see the impact you make.”

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce has recognized and honored female leaders with the ATHENA Awards for 33 years. For more information, visit https://www.flagstaffchamber.com/about-the-chamber/chamber-initiatives/athena/.

