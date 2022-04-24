A year of momentum for Coconino Community College

Celebrating 30 years

Coconino Community College hit a milestone this year, celebrating its anniversary over the summer. The school turned 30 on Aug. 26, with “birthday bash” events at its campuses in Flagstaff and Page.

According to its website, the college has served over 75,000 students since its start in 1991. For the 2020-21 school year, it reported an enrollment of 3,582 students, 29% of whom attended full-time. This marks significant growth for the school, as its first graduating class had a total of three students.

Partnership with Habitat for Humanity

Coconino Community College needs to offer real-world experience to the students in the Construction Technology Management program. Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona needs workers to help build affordable homes for Flagstaff.

In late May, leaders for the two organizations got together and made the arrangement formal. CCC CTM students will help HFH build the first of, with hope, many “starter homes” for the Flagstaff community beginning this fall.

Starter homes are homes with smaller “footprints” – approximately 350 square feet, Wolverton explained. Similar to studio living, the homes will also have a full kitchen and bath. The purpose of the homes is to give residents an opportunity to get into home ownership and save money in the process.

The homes will be made available from HFH to qualified applicants.

The project will be part of the college’s Building Methods I and II courses, which occur over the fall and spring semester.

The goal is to have the first home built by late April or early May 2022.

Automotive Technician Program

The conversation is the same among auto dealerships locally and across the country: Where do we find trained technicians?

“There’s a ridiculous shortage of technicians,” said Mimi Vessey, parts and service director for Findlay Honda of Flagstaff.

In order to meet that gap, Coconino Community College partnered with Findlay Honda of Flagstaff to create an Automotive Technician program.

“The partnership with Findlay Honda of Flagstaff is one we are particularly excited about,” said Lisa Blank, dean of Career and Technical Education at CCC. “As vehicles get more technologically advanced, educating automotive technicians gets more challenging, especially staying current with equipment needed.”

In the partnership with Findlay Honda, students benefit by getting to use the latest diagnostic technologies and garnering valuable hands-on professional training that can be immediately applied through opportunities to work in the industry.

Return to in-person learning

After 2020’s pandemic-related changes, CCC returned fully to in-person learning at the start of the 2021-22 school year. Aug. 23 was the first day for students at CCC.

Commercial driving training program

CCC hosted a ribbon cutting in June to commemorate the start of a new commercial driver’s license training program, a partnership with Phoenix Truck Driving School and the first CDL program offered in northern Arizona.

The program at CCC is similar to others operated by PTDS. It is a 160-hour program, including classroom and hands-on instruction.

The first week of the program is classroom learning in preparation for the permit test. Once students begin consistently getting scores of 90% or higher on practice tests, they go to the DMV to get a Class A permit.

After getting the permit, PTDS owner Rob Spencer said, the rest of the training happens in trucks.

“No video games, no simulators, no TikTok videos, no shortcuts,” he said. “It's all one hundred percent training on the trucks.”

The truck training is divided into three parts: pre-trip safety checks, backing maneuvers and, after about 90 hours in the program, driving a truck in various real-world conditions and settings.

Once a student has experience with all of these steps (about 140 hours into the program, according to Spencer), they then go to take the test for the state CDL. Spencer said 92% of PTDS students pass on either the first or second attempt.

PTDS also has a number of resources to help their students find work after graduating.

Native American student success grant

In an effort to increase Native American student course success, completion rates and a sense of belonging in the college community, CCC received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Called the Native American-Serving Nontribal Institution (NASNTI) grant, the funds will be distributed over a five-year period.

“CCC values the sacred land on which we live and serve and the indigenous peoples who have inhabited it for centuries,” said CCC Provost Nate Southerland. “We look forward to providing [Native American] students with culturally responsive teaching, enhanced support, and interpersonal connections to help them be successful in their studies.”

Brian Francis, senior manager of Academic and Career Advising, who is heading up the project, said, “It’s about strengthening Indigenous student success.” Therefore, the project will honor the call to action by being named Strengthening Indigenous Student Success (SISS). “I’m really excited about it.”

Over the next five years, the project will focus on three goals: Increase success rates for Native American students in foundational English and math courses; increase completion and transfer rates of Native American students; and enhance a sense of belonging at CCC among Native American students and their families.

The project will contain three main elements to achieve the goals. The first is the establishment of Native American Success Centers at the Lone Tree Campus in Flagstaff and at the Page Center in Page. There will be a dedicated space at the two locations specifically for Native American students. Each center will also have textbook and technology lending libraries for the students.

The project will also contain a Summer Bridge program, that will offer, at no cost, an eight-week experience for new Native American students -- 40 in Flagstaff and 20 in Page. The bridge program will have the students take a college English composition class and a college success skills class for a total of six credits. Tutors and peer mentors will help the students. The students will also work with advisors to create an academic roadmap. They will apply for financial aid, register for classes.

The third element is a professional development component, which will deliver, over the period of the project, 150 full- and part-time faculty trained in culturally responsive teaching methods. Faculty will incorporate strategies and tools into their course syllabi and teaching practices.

To round out the project, CCC will convene a Native American Advisory Board, made up of indigenous community leaders, tribal elders and CCC staff to advise the president and the provost during the course of the project.

