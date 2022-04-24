A whale of a helping hand: The Whale Foundation provides assistance to the river-guiding community

Steve Kenney had no idea what he was going to do when he was seriously injured in a river-guiding accident and needed a hip replacement.

It was 10 years ago. He had moved into the Grand Canyon scene as a guide and was running a river in Idaho when he wrecked his boat and got dragged in high water.

He could barely walk and was intense pain. He was turned down by every physician he approached.

“I was at my wit’s end,” Kenney said. “And then someone said, ‘Why don’t you call the Whale Foundation?’”

He did, and he got his hip replacement.

The Whale Foundation, based in Flagstaff, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing “confidential access to mental and physical healthcare professionals and a network of support services designed to restore, promote and celebrate the well-being of the Grand Canyon River Guiding Community,” according to the organization’s website.

Sam Jansen, executive director, said that the organization was created in 1996 when a river runner and guide Curtis “Whale” Hansen, a Vietnam veteran, took his own life.

“He was a great fellow, and his friends were surprised,” Jansen said, adding that Whale’s friends were determined not to let that happen again. So, they created a place for people in the river-guide community to turn. The idea is based on a similar program started in Idaho

The effort started off with a hotline for people to call, but it has grown every year since. Jansen said. The Whale Foundation now provides access to counselors, scholarships, mentoring services to help transition people in the guiding community to other fields and more.

Kenney, a river guide for 24 years, has been a recipient of services from the Whale Foundation three times, and for the last four years, he has served as a member of the Whale Foundation board of directors.

“I wanted to give something back,” he said. “I was just so blown away by what this nonprofit organization can accomplish.”

Kenney’s first call to the Whale Foundation when he needed the new hip befuddled the executive director at the time. Could it be done? He decided to call physician Nate Avery, a former river guide and pediatric brain surgeon. Avery immediately called his network of physicians who could help and found one within 10 minutes. Before the day was through, Kenney said he had a physician and an appointment.

“I had the hip surgery,” he said. “I literally I don’t know what I could have done without the Whale Foundation. It’s a reflection of this town of Flagstaff.”

Kenney never got to meet Dr. Avery before his untimely death in an accident at Lake Powell.

Kenney’s other two calls to the Whale Foundation were for counseling services. He’d lost a dear friend on the river.

“The sessions were incredibly helpful for me,” he said. “If you’ve been in this industry long enough, you run into issues, and you run into challenges. It’s a hard way to make a living.”

Jansen said that the organization’s annual budget is approximately $100,000 and serves about 50 individual clients. The services are free. Last year, the Whale Foundation logged more than 280 counseling sessions in that program.

The main fundraiser for the Whale Foundation, popular with longtime Flagstaff residents and newcomers alike, is the annual Wing Ding, which includes dinner, local art, camaraderie, raffles, an auction and more.

The hope for the organization is pretty simple, Jansen said: “The basic hope is to help people make their lives work better.”

Jansen, himself a river guide in the past, said the Canyon, without a doubt, is one of the most spectacular, beautiful places in the world. The river-guide community is small, tight-knit.

“You get to live fully, and it’s very meaningful,” Jansen said. “It’s a place where you get to be your best self, and the world responds in kind.”

For more information about the Whale Foundation, to donate or to volunteer, visit whalefoundation.org.

