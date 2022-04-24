2022 Progress Report: Flagstaff still in motion

State of Flagstaff 2022

Flagstaff has always been a community of action and ability, of resilience and resolve. Inflation is skyrocketing. Global conflict persists. While many were hopeful for a 2022 that was brighter than 2021, COVID was immediately replaced by larger perils at our doors and on our horizons, leaving us with infinite ideas which may be reduced to the two options that are almost always our only two choices: paralysis or action. Paralysis comes in an infinite number of forms and patterns including gluing oneself to the television or your phone and immersing oneself in the anti-social media then wondering why our mental health is fried. Action is different. Mental health professionals know that eye movement can create a physiology of movement which contributes to greater peace and resilience. Action contributes to greater peace and resilience.

While the talking heads of the world are scrambling to keep your attention on the negative, the state of Flagstaff in 2022 is our time to perform action that starts with reflection upon our last twelve months which will help us to orient ourselves and our actions.

Let’s start with the REVENUES

The Bed, Board and Beverage tax is a good indicator of the attractiveness of our community to others. When people Visit. Discover. Grow. their experiences in Flagstaff, they often spend the day enjoying our independent and franchise restaurants and shops. As they return to discover more about Flagstaff, they stay longer, contributing to the Board component, sometimes they bring their jobs or their companies – thank you! As the Gateway to the Grand Canyon, the Flagstaff community enjoys high visitation rates which contribute to the metric we watch which is the BBB revenues. Comparing 2021 to 2020, we see a great jump from $7,991,000 to $9,655,000. Looking over time, we see between 2012 to 2021 an increase of 71.61% which speaks to the longevity of Flagstaff as a place people want to visit.

Along those same lines, we can look at the number and valuation of building permits over time. Looking at 2017, there were 1,529 construction permits issued, valued at $208,766,173. Jumping to 2021, the City of Flagstaff issued 2,252 construction permits valued at $291,115,294; that’s a 47.28% increase in the number of permits and a 39.45% increase in the value of those permits. Flagstaff is a place where investments happen, whether it’s a family buying a home, someone deciding to renovate their home or a business owner deciding to build a facility to locate their business here in Flagstaff.

The expansions continue

Joy Cone Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of ice cream cones, and they are located right here in Flagstaff. In the last year, they added almost 50 new employees and they are still hiring. Joy Cone Company is on a trajectory to add still more production and warehousing capabilities which is a great thing for dessert lovers and an even better thing for the Flagstaff community.

Katalyst Space Technologies is another business poised for astronomical growth. This start-up from the Prescott area learned of the Business Attraction incentive and ultimately chose Flagstaff as the home from which they would grow. Katalyst is driving innovation from the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology Campus known as NACET, which is managed by Moonshot at NACET by delivering modular satellite components which ultimately lead to less space trash. When one considers the expense of putting satellites into space, risk managers want to minimize the chances of running into anything, especially at orbital speeds. Katalyst has been awarded the Business Retention and Expansion Incentive as well and is hoping to hire up to 20 new employees in the coming years.

Poba Medical is yet another business that is growing leaps and bounds in Flagstaff. Poba, which stands for Plain Old Balloon Angioplasty, is a business that has gone from two people up to 20 in a few short years, and their long-term trajectory is on the same growth path. Poba provides prototyping capabilities to balloon technologies that deliver pharmaceuticals throughout the body. Poba also has a growing list of workforce development success stories. The owner has an eye for talent identification and development. One such story is of a baristo who so impressed the owner, that the owner made a position for the baristo. That person is now helping to generate unique leads for Poba on a regular basis keeping Poba at the front of R&D startup-ups across the country and around the world.

NACET

As the pandemic ebbed and flowed over the last year, the Northern Arizona Center for Emerging Technologies (NACET) has been able to maintain the level of professionalism that they have demonstrated year after year. Moonshot at NACET has experienced a remarkable growth period these last 12 months. The Business Incubator has been at 100% occupancy since October of 2021. The Business Accelerator is on track to be 81% occupied by the end of April 2022; this will have an overall occupancy rate of 77%, the highest it has ever been.

This road has been a tough journey in the last two years, but perseverance has prevailed. In-person pitch events have been well attended and beneficial in reaching new startup companies. NACET will continue their outreach activities by hosting weekly pitch events, the Innovate Waste Challenge (in conjunction with the Economic Development Department from the City), and the Shoemaker Entrepreneur Award Celebration in June.

The organization has also been partnering with the workforce development initiative and has internship programs with Northern Arizona University, the Flagstaff High School Entrepreneur Program and AZ Stitch Lab Industrial Sewing Training Program. These undertakings show an investment in the next generation to ensure Flagstaff remains a hot spot for innovation, technology and research and development that will not only sustain current businesses but also safeguard future trade industries. We thank them for being an integral part of our community.

Business attraction

One excellent indicator that the pandemic is subsiding in Flagstaff is the arrival of several new companies. One company, in particular, arrived in Flagstaff this year and plans to create over 300 new jobs and invest over $65 million dollars in capital.

UACJ Whitehall Automotive Industries is an automotive manufacturing company that fabricates components for several major automotive companies including Toyota, Lucid Motors and Tesla. Whitehall is the largest new business to arrive in Flagstaff in the last 50 years and was attracted to our community with the help of over 100 individuals. It truly takes a village to attract an employer of this size, which will have immense lasting positive economic impact for Flagstaff. Whitehall is already expanding throughout our community, acquiring additional manufacturing space and growing their operation to create additional jobs for our residents.

Another significant milestone was the arrival of Katalyst Space Technologies. Katalyst is seeking to find an innovative and sustainable solution to problems that occur outside of our atmosphere. Their mission is to update existing satellites in orbit and bring them into the 21st century, which will also reduce the amount of debris orbiting our upper atmosphere. Katalyst is one business currently located at the previously mentioned Accelerator (NACET) and has already created over 15 jobs for our community. They plan to add an additional 20 in the next year and have been working closely with NASA, the Department of Defense and other major agencies to initiate their products’ first launch into space, which could be as soon as the end of 2023!

Katalyst continues to expand the rich history of Flagstaff’s involvement in space exploration and advancement, and we hope you will congratulate them with us as they grow their business in our community and shoot for the stars.

Retail

Retail is an element of commerce that meets the need of residents and visitors alike, and the retail operators look for densities of people and homes as places to be. Tracking the changes of the retail sector can be challenging as the retail landscape can change of the tastes and desires of consumers but doing so tells the story of how we are adapting as much as any, so here is a list of some of the new offerings in Flagstaff:

Two Hands Corn Dogs

Firehouse Subs

Crumbl Cookies

Filibertos Mexican Food

