Speak for the Peaks pairs art with advocacy

In the place where earth meets the sky, the mountain range standing sentinel over northern Arizona is known by many names. In the 1600s, Spanish missionaries called the summits San Francisco Peaks, but to the Diné, it has always been Dook’o’oosłííd, roughly translated to “the summit which never melts,” or “abalone shell mountain.” To the Hopi, it’s Nuvaʼtukyaʼov; to the Havasupai, Huassapatch. The Apache know it as Dził Tso, and Sunha K’hbchu Yalanne to the Zuni.
It is held sacred by 13 Indigenous tribes who have fought to make their voices heard as profit has been placed over people for centuries through the selling of land to early settlers and subsequent business and tourism development, yet multiple Supreme Court cases have gone in favor of business growth.
Now, a new art initiative invites Indigenous artists to submit original work responding to a variety of prompts related to the mountain’s cultural importance. In partnership with the Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous People, Inc. and the InteRoots Initiative, Speak for the Peaks “seeks to unite and revitalize our collective expressions that hold this mountain and her many relatives as sacred,” the website explains.
“Speak for the Peaks formed at the height of the pandemic, as news filtered through an already overwhelmed Indigenous populace that Snowbowl was seeking to develop and expand its business,” project lead Lyncia Begay says.
The initiative also provides support for the artists who participate in each of its four phases. The first place winner will receive $900, with $100 donated to a person or organization of their choosing, and the second place winner will receive $400. Several runner-ups will also be given $50 in prize money. The third phase opens for submissions Sunday, May 16, and asks participants to create art with the purpose of initiating dialogue within their community regarding Arizona Snowbowl and the Peaks. Submissions close Saturday, June 5, and winners will be announced June 12.
Each artists’ creativity is the limit for how they answer the prompt, with visual art, written and performed song, poetry, choreographed dance, short film or video essay and 3D art accepted as well as other forms of media such as a podcast, TikTok video, Twitter essay, Instagram story, protest sign, skate video and more.
From the phase one prompt, “How does the mountain’s current welfare reflect our/your own well-being?” artists submitted paintings conveying the beauty of the land juxtaposed with signs of development, digital illustrations personifying the mountain as a nurturing mother.
“Do you still echo the Beauty Way song/ that you were gifted upon your creation/ or is it silenced by the sounds of bulldozers?” Glenda Davis writes in poem “Can You Hear the Song?”
“Art in the Western sense is something you want to do if you want to struggle all your whole life. Art in the Indigenous sense is tied to our cosmologies, identities and cultural as well as collective well-being,” Begay says. “When the trading posts came, that’s when art became more commercial, as that tide reflects the West’s relationship to art and its imposition on our own relationship to our own cultural expressions.
“In this day and age, art is a way to reclaim our own thinking, imagination and the possibilities that arise when we make room for this bit of intelligence, as art is the ability to express what was suppressed during the boarding school era, colonization and prejudicial eras that invoke the present.”
The response to Save the Peaks Art Initiative started strong when the first phase was announced, but Begay says it has slowed down since.
“The last [phase] experienced a lull which I attribute to these last few months of the pandemic—motivation seemed to dive for people experiencing hardships, fatigue and the consequences of political showboating across a conservative state unconcerned with masks, science or reality itself,” Begay says. “Also the infrastructure for communicating with Indigenous people is not there yet. We didn’t have our own physical public places going into this pandemic, so of course we didn’t have the material to lend into the abstraction of networks specifically for Indigenous people. The closest things we have is Kinlani Mutual Aid, born from an absolute necessity.”