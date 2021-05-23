Speak for the Peaks pairs art with advocacy

“Art in the Western sense is something you want to do if you want to struggle all your whole life. Art in the Indigenous sense is tied to our cosmologies, identities and cultural as well as collective well-being,” Begay says. “When the trading posts came, that’s when art became more commercial, as that tide reflects the West’s relationship to art and its imposition on our own relationship to our own cultural expressions.

“In this day and age, art is a way to reclaim our own thinking, imagination and the possibilities that arise when we make room for this bit of intelligence, as art is the ability to express what was suppressed during the boarding school era, colonization and prejudicial eras that invoke the present.”

The response to Save the Peaks Art Initiative started strong when the first phase was announced, but Begay says it has slowed down since.