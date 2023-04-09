The annual Northern Arizona Book Festival was held over the first weekend in April, garnering over 1,300 participants in one day alone to celebrate its 26th year in existence. This exposed many residents and visitors to different forms of writing, including various forms of page poetry and spoken word. In honor of National Poetry Month, this poem was written in celebration of Flagstaff, AZ with inspiration from Ross Gay’s “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude”:

Each morning, I swing leg over leg off the side of the bed,

move to the window where I watch the sunrise shadow onto Mars hill.

The birds are awake before the first cup of coffee, and don’t you hear it?

–the rustle of cinder under runner-leg or yellow-bus laughter, coffee shop steam

fog window, and 99 trains bellowing thank you.

-

And thank you, for the courage to breathe in the Dark Sky city,

where seasons appear as both survival and surrender. The scraping of shovel against ice,

a sweat down our backs just as joyful as under-foot crunch of summer dirt,

just as joyful as Monsoon splendor or the first sight of snow.

Winter melts into Spring, showers into Summer and falls into Autumn.

We pause, we sink teeth into new wonder, into new art – reform ourselves in

canvas stains, guitar strains and ears that listen or eyes that open.

-

Thank you, for the murals on buildings as if constellations

for the people that make this city, the hum of their hearts not-so invisible.

For the busker on the corner who became a musician, or the server at the end of the night,

for the workers who showed up, for the construction laborer whose lunchbox was shared on-site,

for the farmers whose sustainability restores us, for the organizers that work to keep others alive, for students who learn in hard times, and teachers that teach in hard times, and

for the nurse who saved my life.

-

And thank you, to the woman on the blue bus that asked what I loved about Flagstaff:

With each geological layer a moment captured, each tree stump ring reveals

the conditions of their lives. This city breathes with art and music and star-gazing towards

a brighter future, the hope of something beautiful out of summer fires, the rebirth after the snow.

-

So You Live Here? is a limited series featuring You! Capturing the lives and loves of locals.