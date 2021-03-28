We hear it so often in our clinic—a client comes in with legitimate skin concerns and is overwhelmed with feelings that they are being vain or superficial and because of this, they have a hard time asking for help or completing a treatment plan. It hurts my heart that so many women miss out on healthy, beautiful skin because they don’t believe they are worthy of skincare. This is a common occurrence and so I want to explain why skincare is not vanity but a part of self-care.
Have you ever thought of healthy eating, exercise, meditation or prayer as being selfish or vain? Probably not because those activities, along with any number of other daily things we do, feed our overall well-being and contribute to longevity.
Since the skin is the largest organ of the body, the care of it belongs in the self-care category. It protects us from environmental hazards. The epidermis is the top layer of skin and is the gatekeeper that allows certain elements to pass through and stops dangerous elements from entering. On top of the epidermis is an even more superficial layer called the acid mantle. This is where the microbiome resides. When the microbiome is not healthy, it can not protect the skin and the epidermis starts to show signs of distress. This can often appear as over-dry skin, excessive oil production, redness or even sensitivity. These immediate concerns, if left untreated, can sometimes result in more severe conditions that may contribute to skin disease, dysfunction and premature aging of the skin.
Our goal is to encourage healthy repair of skin, correct skin concerns and improve self-esteem. At Junto Skin & Laser, we specialize in pro-aging of skin, which means to support the skin to age in a healthy and beautiful way. We have the equipment, the products and most importantly the skills and experience to help any skin concern. We believe in achieving those goals in a way that supports your own goals for your skin.
There is evidence that having a regular skincare routine can even improve basic mental health. Dermatology Medical Group of San Francisco recently shared an article affirming that in today’s world of constant tension we are an anxiety prone society and daily skincare regimens can become rituals that aid in calming and grounding you after a stressful day. More and more people are adding skincare into their daily stress relief routines by using masks, facial rollers or other facial tools to boost skincare results and aid in relaxation.
A quote from www.ukbeautyroom.com says, “Skincare is not superficial because it is healthcare. When you have beautiful skin, it is a sign that you have a healthy mind and body.” When you seek to improve the quality of your skin, it not only changes the way it looks, it changes the way your skin acts and how you feel about yourself.
If you would like more information about a tailored plan for the health of your skin, schedule a free virtual consultation at www.juntoskinandlaser.com. We will meet with you on a video chat via our HIPAA compliant Telehealth platform so we can answer all your questions and get you set on the plan that is right for you.