Skincare is not vanity

Our goal is to encourage healthy repair of skin, correct skin concerns and improve self-esteem. At Junto Skin & Laser, we specialize in pro-aging of skin, which means to support the skin to age in a healthy and beautiful way. We have the equipment, the products and most importantly the skills and experience to help any skin concern. We believe in achieving those goals in a way that supports your own goals for your skin.

There is evidence that having a regular skincare routine can even improve basic mental health. Dermatology Medical Group of San Francisco recently shared an article affirming that in today’s world of constant tension we are an anxiety prone society and daily skincare regimens can become rituals that aid in calming and grounding you after a stressful day. More and more people are adding skincare into their daily stress relief routines by using masks, facial rollers or other facial tools to boost skincare results and aid in relaxation.

A quote from www.ukbeautyroom.com says, “Skincare is not superficial because it is healthcare. When you have beautiful skin, it is a sign that you have a healthy mind and body.” When you seek to improve the quality of your skin, it not only changes the way it looks, it changes the way your skin acts and how you feel about yourself.

If you would like more information about a tailored plan for the health of your skin, schedule a free virtual consultation at www.juntoskinandlaser.com. We will meet with you on a video chat via our HIPAA compliant Telehealth platform so we can answer all your questions and get you set on the plan that is right for you.

