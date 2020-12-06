Shoes & Such: More than just shoes

How do you curate the items sold in the store?

Each item sold in our stores is carefully hand picked for quality, current style and variety. We strive to fulfill women's different needs and tastes and help make them feel even more beautiful than they already are.

You are a 14-time Best of Flagstaff winner. Who do you have to thank for your votes?

Our wonderful community, of course, who we have been serving for 17 years. We have so many wonderful customers, local and from afar, who make up our extended Shoes and Such family. We thank each and every one.

How have you seen Heritage Square and your clientele change over the years?

We are really excited about the positive changes the Downtown Business Alliance has made to create and extend store front areas in these difficult times to help increase business, popularity and safety for customers and employees alike. In turn, we have noticed the community and visitors more relaxed and able to enjoy our city and support our local businesses.

What's the most popular Flagstaff shoe this year?

Birkenstocks! We strive to carry the current and popular footwear fashion and we have the largest selection of Birkenstocks in northern Arizona. We carry Arizona, Florida, Mayari, Yara, Granada and Bostons, as well as Birkenstock's unique and special releases. Come in and let us fit you into your perfect pair.

