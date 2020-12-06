Shoes & Such: More than just shoes

Open later than its neighbors on Aspen Ave., Shoes & Such has lived in prime downtown Flagstaff real estate for almost 20 years. Hues of pinks and purples surround guests with warm and inviting display windows—designed in house by creative employees with a keen eye for fashion—beckoning passersby in to join them.
"We enjoy bringing smiles to our community and visitors as they walk by," Liz Bianco, owner, said.
The center of the store sells gloves perfectly laid out in a vintage suitcase as though props for a play and a clearance rack offers a rotating selection of items. Shoes in Such is a polished and pressed machine making sure that mountain town women of all shapes and sizes are up to date with the latest trends with everything from cute bralettes and fuzzy mittens to long skirts and Pinterest-worthy tops. It is a convenient stop for the passerby who just wants to fit in, while generously supporting local small business.
Here are some of the questions Best of Flagstaff recently sent to owner Liz Bianco:
What encompasses the "Such" in Shoes & Such?
The "Such" in Shoes and Such is a wide variety of women's current and seasonal fashion and accessories, such as jewelry (including items made by local artists), purses, backpacks and our famous "Mystery Bags." We are so much more than shoes!
How do you curate the items sold in the store?
Each item sold in our stores is carefully hand picked for quality, current style and variety. We strive to fulfill women's different needs and tastes and help make them feel even more beautiful than they already are.
You are a 14-time Best of Flagstaff winner. Who do you have to thank for your votes?
Our wonderful community, of course, who we have been serving for 17 years. We have so many wonderful customers, local and from afar, who make up our extended Shoes and Such family. We thank each and every one.
How have you seen Heritage Square and your clientele change over the years?
We are really excited about the positive changes the Downtown Business Alliance has made to create and extend store front areas in these difficult times to help increase business, popularity and safety for customers and employees alike. In turn, we have noticed the community and visitors more relaxed and able to enjoy our city and support our local businesses.
What's the most popular Flagstaff shoe this year?
Birkenstocks! We strive to carry the current and popular footwear fashion and we have the largest selection of Birkenstocks in northern Arizona. We carry Arizona, Florida, Mayari, Yara, Granada and Bostons, as well as Birkenstock's unique and special releases. Come in and let us fit you into your perfect pair.
