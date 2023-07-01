Shiro Jul 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Flagstaff mother, infant hide in bathroom as intruder shatters window during home invasion The victim of a break-in recounts her terror. Flagstaff History: Hollywood hit stop on filming in Arizona This week's Flagstaff History column. New 'trails passport' hopes to spread out use, fund Flagstaff Trails Initiative Discover Flagstaff has launched its new “trails passport” website. A jammin' jubilee: June Jam Music & Arts Festival celebrates five years of family-friendly fun June Jam is back on June 30 to July 3 with an expansive lineup of music, food, activities, comedians and so much more. Travel Channel's 'Ghost Adventures' explores supernatural secrets of Weatherford Hotel in Flagstaff Earlier this year, a TV production crew stopped into the Weatherford Hotel.