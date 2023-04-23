What makes you passionate about your work?

My ability to work, live, and play in the city that I also work at allows me to actually connect with our citizens and see the fruits of our labors. Making the city better for everyone is what brings me to work every day and keeps me excited to see what can be done to further everyone in our community.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

One accomplishment that I am very proud of would be the development and growth of the Mayor and Council office as a whole. It's important that our elected officials are present and in the community, as well as being in communication with our Federal Delegation at all times and we are growing our staff to make sure we can adequately cover all needs of our office.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I like to cook for family and friends, take my dogs on adventures, and just kick back and watch a movie or one of my favorite shows.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I've volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boys and Girls Club, the League of Women Voters and many other organizations. I feel it is so important to give back to my community whenever I can and volunteering is a great way to do that.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

The most important thing I've learned thus far in my career is to not take things personally. Not many people call our offices to tell us how good were doing, and I always remind myself that while I will not be able to please everyone, I am doing everything I can to enhance the lives of everyone.