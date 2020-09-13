Seven Ways to Enjoy the Great Outdoors with the Flagstaff Festival of Science

If you’re like most Flagstaffians, the outdoors is one of the best things about living in northern Arizona. In normal times, being outdoors is a way of life for many here, whether it’s hiking, mountain biking, camping, skiing or just soaking up the sunshine or watching the sunset. During the pandemic, it hasn’t been as easy to get outdoors, though, with so many restrictions on where we can go and what we can do. Although most of this year’s Festival of Science events will be shared online, there will be several events held outdoors. Here are the highlights of the outdoor activities that will be offered through the Festival.
*As with all in-person events, masks and social distancing are required.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Geocaching at Fort Tuthill
Tynkertopia
9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Fort Tuthill County Park
Tynkertopia invites your family to experience geocaching at Fort Tuthill! Use your smartphones to locate hidden containers called geocaches. Each cache will contain a STEAM challenge. The final cache will contain a small prize for each family that locates all the caches. Start times from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
How to participate: Reserve your spot and receive instructions at https://bit.ly/319cWu.
Do you really know clouds… at all?
Meteorologist Brian Klimowski
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Buffalo Park
Join National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge Brian Klimowski for a 45-minute walk through Buffalo Park to learn about the science behind local weather, including the unique features and clouds that make forecasting in Flagstaff fun and also challenging! Brian will discuss the clouds forming on that day, and how the mountains play a critical part of the weather we see every season. He'll answer some common questions, such as:
- Is climate change making the monsoon drier?
- Did the mountains have an impact on the tornado outbreak back in 2010?
- Why is Doney Park so windy?
- Why is it so cold in Baderville?
How to participate: Email brian.klimowski@noaa.gov to reserve your spot; maximum 10 people per group.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Geocaching at Fort Tuthill
Tynkertopia
9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Fort Tuthill County Park
Tynkertopia invites your family to experience geocaching at Fort Tuthill! Use your smartphones to locate hidden containers called geocaches. Each cache will contain a STEAM challenge. The final cache will contain a small prize for each family that locates all the caches. Start times from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
How to participate: Reserve your spot and receive instructions at https://bit.ly/319cWu.
Night Music
Dark Skies String Quartet
7 p.m.
Your own backyard
Take your streaming device outside, sit back and watch the Universe unfold to the celestial music of violinists Allison O’Bryant and David Koerner, violist Kim Sullivan and cellist Mary Anne Bruner as they perform new arrangements of “Sunset” from Grofé‘s Grand Canyon Suite and “Jupiter” from Holst’s The Planets. Between selections, musician/astronomer David Koerner will point out bright planets and stars as they come into view.
How to participate: Go to FlagstaffStarParty.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
The Arboretum at Flagstaff Fall Open House
9 a.m. - noon
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
Bring the whole mask-wearing family for trail walking, garden viewing and educational exhibits!
How to participate: Find more details at Thearb.org under “Events”
Scenic Science Chairlift
Starting at 10 a.m.
Arizona Snowbowl
Soar to 10,800 feet above sea level and see geologic formations of northern Arizona, including the Grand Canyon, Sedona Red Rocks and San Francisco volcanic field!
How to participate: Email customerservice@snowbowl.ski to reserve one of 50 free tickets (limit two per party). New this year: Since all tickets must be reserved online, guests will be emailed a coupon code that can be redeemed for a free ticket. The code is not a ticket and guests must proceed to the Snowbowl website to receive their tickets. Also, masks are required and guests will not be able to unload at the top.
Fee-Free Days at Local National Monuments
In celebration of National Public Lands Day, all national parks and monuments offer free entrance to the public, including these national monuments in Flagstaff:
- Wupatki National Monument
- Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument
- Walnut Canyon National Monument
How to participate: Visit nps.gov for details and information about each national park and monument, including COVID-related restrictions and precautions.
