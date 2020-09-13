Seven Ways to Enjoy the Great Outdoors with the Flagstaff Festival of Science

If you’re like most Flagstaffians, the outdoors is one of the best things about living in northern Arizona. In normal times, being outdoors is a way of life for many here, whether it’s hiking, mountain biking, camping, skiing or just soaking up the sunshine or watching the sunset. During the pandemic, it hasn’t been as easy to get outdoors, though, with so many restrictions on where we can go and what we can do. Although most of this year’s Festival of Science events will be shared online, there will be several events held outdoors. Here are the highlights of the outdoor activities that will be offered through the Festival.