Science: Research at NAU aspires to reach ever higher

Doubling down on COVID-19

“The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted the wellbeing of our state, and just as the vaccines to end it have arrived, we face a new challenge: SARS CoV-2 variants that transmit at higher rates, have higher mortality rate and evade immunity,” said Regents’ Professor Paul Keim, executive director of NAU’s Pathogen and Microbiome Institute (PMI). “These Variants of Concern (VoCs), such as the UK variant, South Africa variant and Brazil variant, have emerged and may not be detected by currently available diagnostic tests.”

Keim’s team, Bridget Barker, Greg Caporaso, Todd French, Crystal Hepp, Jason Ladner and Jason Sahl, are working with collaborators at ASU, UA and TGen, as well as with public health professionals, to investigate the immunology of these variants among Arizonans. With $3 million in funding from the state’s Technology and Research Innovation Fund, the universities will form the Arizona Collaborative COVID Consortium (AC3) to study the role of VoCs in evading the immune system, vaccinations and spread of the disease. The AC3 members will share their expertise, resources and data to understand the biology of VoCs and provide mitigating strategies to officials.