SCI Talks Tackle Empathy, Exoplanets and Robotics

Tucker is the founder and executive director of the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. Having grown up in Flagstaff, Tucker’s lifelong dream has been to bring her passion for Shakespeare to her beautiful hometown. Tucker has a B.F.A. in Theatre Performance from the University of Wisconsin and an M.A. in Shakespeare in Performance from the American Shakespeare Center in partnership with Mary Baldwin University. She worked for five years as an actor and the director of education for Southwest Shakespeare Company in Mesa, Ariz.

Social Neuroscientist Chad Woodruff

Empathy: It’s Not About Me

Empathy is the ability to take another’s perspective without confusing their perspective with your own. Known as self-other discrimination, it is key to the ability to empathize. In this talk, social neuroscientist Chad Woodruff will address the science and promotion of empathy in society.

Woodruff is an associate professor in Northern Arizona University’s Department of Psychological Sciences. As a social neuroscientist, his research aims to elucidate the brain mechanisms underlying empathy, sympathy and compassion as well as religious belief. He uses electroencephalography (EEG) to measure various brain signals, investigating how these signals relate to social neuroscience topics. Woodruff maintains a vibrant lab, typically employing 10-15 students who participate in all facets of the research process. Woodruff earned a B.F.A. from the University of Oklahoma and both an M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of New Mexico.

