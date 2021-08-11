School resumes at Flagstaff Unified School District amid COVID mitigation efforts (copy)

Students throughout Flagstaff started school last Wednesday, and FUSD campuses were full of families dropping off their kids for the first day.
Although it was the second school year in a row to start with COVID-19 precautions, many students, unlike last year, opened the year with in-person classes.
Traffic was busy throughout the day as families waited to drop off and pick up their students. At Sinagua Middle School, a fleet of yellow buses waited for students to finish their half day. A line of cars wound through the parking lot.
Earlier that morning, Mary Tisi was dropping off her granddaughter, Bailey Willie, for her first day of first grade. She had attended Knoles Elementary School last year, as well as summer school, which Tisi said went well. They had come to last week’s meet-and-greet event with teachers and were looking forward to the year ahead.
When asked if she was excited for the school year, Tisi said, "Yeah, but I'm really scared" about COVID.
Parent Stewart Weinstein said his family was excited for the new year. His daughter Harli was entering kindergarten after a year of remote preschool. He said he wasn’t concerned about COVID affecting the school.
Pete Galvan, principal at Knoles, greeted students outside the front doors. He said he was happy the school year had started, adding that preparations had gone "really well."
Getting ready for school this year was “pretty standard," Galvan said.
"We did outside drive-up events the last two days," he said," gearing up for this, just so that parents can still meet the teachers.”
He also mentioned their COVID mitigation plan -- which is similar to the one in place last year. He thought the first day was an overall success despite all the uncertainty and challenges still facing schools.
"Everyone's pretty compliant, and when I've asked the kids in the building as they come in to put on a mask, we haven't had any issues with it, so that's been pretty good," he said.
He said the school had received "a few" concerned phone calls, though "everyone that's showing up has been willing to put the mask on."
Galvan said he expected the school year would go well and wouldn't be that different than previous years. Most of the preparation work was behind them.
“Now," he said, “it’s going to be business as usual."